Tennis Tracker: Zverev faces Marozsan for semi-final spot before Rybakina takes on Azarenka

Tennis Tracker: Zverev faces Marozsan for semi-final spot before Rybakina takes on Azarenka
It's heading to the business end of the Miami Open as Thursday brings the end to the quarter-finals and the start of the semis. On court early, we will see the likes of Alex Zverev (26) and Elena Rybakina (24) before Carlos Alcaraz (20) is in action during the night session. Follow the action with Flashscore.

18:16 CET - Alex Zverev's (26) Miami quarter-final against Hungarian Fabian Marozsan (24) is underway! 

17:00 CET - Welcome to another Tennis Tracker from Miami, where we start the day with German Alex Zverev (26) taking on Hungarian hotshot Fabian Marozsan (24) for a space in the final four.

Marozsan has already beaten three seeds on his way to the quarters, whilst Zverev is yet drop a set in Miami. The pair have never met before, so we are set for a fun encounter.

Follow the contest with Flashscore.

