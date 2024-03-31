Danielle Collins clinches maiden WTA 1000 to achieve farewell season goal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Miami WTA - Singles
  4. Danielle Collins clinches maiden WTA 1000 to achieve farewell season goal
Danielle Collins clinches maiden WTA 1000 to achieve farewell season goal
Collins with her trophy
Collins with her trophy
AFP
American Danielle Collins (30) said she has achieved the goal she set herself for her final season on the WTA Tour by winning her first WTA 1000 title at the Miami Open on Saturday.

Collins overcame fourth seed Elena Rybakina in just over two hours to become the sixth American woman to claim the crown in Miami.

"I have always wanted to win every tournament that I have signed up for, but I do think that because it is my last year, I really wanted to try to win a Masters 1000 this year," Collins told reporters after winning the third WTA title of her career.

"That's really important to me. That's something that I talked a lot about with everybody close to me. I really wanted to make a push to be able to bring out my best tennis.

"I'm so glad that I have been able to figure out some of the physical things I have needed to do to peak at the right time and to feel like I'm ready to go. I certainly did that this tournament, but it has been a goal. So I got to tick it off the list."

The former Australian Open runner-up announced in January she would be quitting the sport in 2024 and that she hoped to start a family.

Asked if she was reconsidering those plans, Collins said: "No, I'm not.

"I feel like all of these questions are coming from such a good place, because I feel like a lot of people would like to continue seeing me play well.

"But like I said, I have some health challenges, and with those health challenges, it makes things for me away from the court a little more difficult. I hope everyone can respect that. It's a very emotional and personal thing."

Collins, who is from Florida, thanked the home crowd for their vocal support throughout the match, saying: "It was just such a happy day for me on the court.

"Whether I won or lost, having the crowd support, I have never gotten to experience anything like it... It literally felt like I was playing in front of thousands of my best friends, I just - yeah, I'll never forget it."

Mentions
TennisMiami WTA - SinglesCollins DanielleRybakina Elena
Related Articles
Danielle Collins tops Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title in farewell season
Danielle Collins looks to crown late-career revival in Miami against Elena Rybakina
Danielle Collins dominates Ekaterina Alexandrova to set up Miami final with Elena Rybakina
Show more
Tennis
Sizzling Jannik Sinner faces giant-killer Grigor Dimitrov in Miami final
Tennis Tracker: Danielle Collins defeats Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title
Dimitrov battles past Zverev to set up clash with Sinner in Miami final
Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov dazzles again to join Sinner in Miami Open final
Sinner produces stunning display to destroy Medvedev and reach Miami Open final
Editors' Picks: Club football returns in style, huge days for tennis and cycling
Andy Murray pulls out of Monte Carlo and Munich due to ankle injury
Most Read
Football Tracker: Brest travel to Lorient as blockbuster Sunday gets underway
Danielle Collins looks to crown late-career revival in Miami against Elena Rybakina
Danielle Collins tops Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title in farewell season
Tennis Tracker: Danielle Collins defeats Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings