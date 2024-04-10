Novak Djokovic in fine fettle after 'best performance' at Monte Carlo

  Flashscore News
  Tennis
  Monte Carlo ATP - Singles
Novak Djokovic in fine fettle after 'best performance' at Monte Carlo
Reuters
World number one Novak Djokovic (36) said his clinical win over Roman Safiullin (26) was one of his best-ever performances at the Monte Carlo Masters, adding that he was feeling great at the outset of a tournament where he has often struggled in recent years.

On Tuesday, Djokovic made an emphatic start with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Russia's Safiullin to ease into the third round.

The Serb has won the Monte Carlo crown twice, but has failed to win more than two matches in any campaign since his last title in 2015.

"My feeling was great. I think it's an accurate judgment from the people that it's been one of the best performances I had here in quite a few years," the 24-time Grand Slam champion told reporters.

"Monte-Carlo is the first big tournament of the clay court season. You know, I haven't been really able the last six, seven years to start off strong and start off well. I've always kind of struggled in this tournament.

"But again, it's just the beginning of the tournament. It's one match. I'm going to hope to work tomorrow to maintain that rhythm and focus, obviously try to perform as well as I did in the second match as well as I did today."

The Serbian next faces Italy's Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday.

