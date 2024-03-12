Rafael Nadal expected to make return on clay at Monte Carlo Masters

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Monte Carlo ATP - Singles
  4. Rafael Nadal expected to make return on clay at Monte Carlo Masters
Rafael Nadal expected to make return on clay at Monte Carlo Masters
Rafael Nadal on court in The Netflix Slam earlier in March
Rafael Nadal on court in The Netflix Slam earlier in March
AFP
Rafael Nadal (37) is set to make his return to the ATP Tour on the clay courts of Monte Carlo next month, tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

"You never know what he's going to do, but I saw him training with his coaches on a private court... and I had the impression I was listening to a wild beast. He hits like he's never hit before," said tournament director David Massey at a press conference in Paris.

"He felt some discomfort, so he was scared and decided not to play at Indian Wells, but the tests he underwent showed nothing," he added.

Nadal, with 22 Grand Slam titles to his name, has dropped to 652nd in the ATP rankings this week and used a protected ranking of ninth to get into the main draw in Monte Carlo, the first clay-court Masters 1000 event of the 2024 season.

The clay specialist has won the tournament 11 times in his career but since his last victory in 2018, he fell at the semi-finals in 2019, the quarters in 2021 and missed the 2020, 2022 and 2023 editions.

"We sent him two boxes of balls to Mallorca so that he could practise (with the balls that will be used in the tournament)," said Massey.

Nadal missed almost all of the 2023 season with abdominal and other injuries and has played only the Brisbane International this season, where he suffered a flare-up of a hip injury.

The 37-year-old Spaniard was set to make his comeback at the Indian Wells Masters but pulled out of the hard-court event last week without playing a point. The bombshell decision came four days after he lost a Las Vegas exhibition to compatriot and world number two Carlos Alcaraz.

The Monte Carlo Masters begins on April 7th and marks the beginning of the clay-court season where Nadal may well play his last-ever French Open, a Grand Slam event he has won a record 14 times.

Mentions
TennisMonte Carlo ATP - SinglesNadal Rafael
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal abandons latest comeback bid with Indian Wells withdrawal
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal return as Coco Gauff carries US flag at Indian Wells
Rafael Nadal hails 'amazing' Carlos Alcaraz after exhibition defeat
Show more
Tennis
Alcaraz cruises into Indian Wells quarters with Marozsan victory, Tsitsipas knocked out
Tennis Tracker: Lehecka stuns Tsitsipas, Alcaraz eases through to Indian Wells quarters
Updated
'Feels like I never left': Simona Halep returns to court in Miami
Djokovic surprised by his 'really, really bad' level in shock defeat to Nardi
Sabalenka overpowers Raducanu at Indian Wells, Osaka knocked out
Updated
Djokovic stunned by lucky loser Nardi in monumental upset at Indian Wells
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic suffers shock defeat to Nardi to crash out of Indian Wells
Sinner and Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents to make fourth round, Rublev loses
Iga Swiatek earns revenge over Linda Noskova to advance at Indian Wells
Most Read
Djokovic surprised by his 'really, really bad' level in shock defeat to Nardi
Ronaldo's Al Nassr exit Asian Champions League with penalty shootout loss to Al Ain
Champions League last 16 to feature seeded draw in next season's revamp
Bayern Munich fans banned from away leg of Champions League quarter-final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings