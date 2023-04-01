ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe wins thrilling Stuttgart final

Reuters

Third-seeded Frances Tiafoe (25) survived a championship point and outlasted home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff (33) to win the Boss Open title 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (8) on Sunday in Stuttgart, Germany.

By winning his third career title and first on grass in 2 hours and 12 minutes, the American will move into the Top 10 in the ATP Tour rankings for the first time on Monday.

Tiafoe saved the championship point trailing 7-6 in the third-set tiebreak. He withstood 28 aces from Struff and finished with 36 winners and just four unforced errors. Struff ripped 56 winners with 13 unforced errors and recorded the match's only service break in the seventh game of the opening set.

Tiafoe collected his first title on grass Reuters

Home favorite and No. 6 seed Tallon Griekspoor rallied to beat Australian Jordan Thompson 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3 to win his second career title in Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Griekspoor saved five of seven break points and finished the 2-hour, 35-minute match with a narrow 108-107 edge in total points. The Dutchman won his first tournament in January at the Maharashtra Open in India.

Thompson was denied his first singles title. Griekspoor recorded the pivotal service break in the sixth game of the deciding set.