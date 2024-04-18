Tennis Tracker: Fritz and Ryabkina progress in Germany, Ruud and Rune into quarters

17:25 CET - Seventh seed Ons Jabeur (29) is out of Stuttgart after losing to Jasmine Paolini (28) 7-6, 6-4. Earlier, Marketa Vondrousova (24) advanced after beating Anastasia Potapova (23) 7-6, 6-1.
Over in Munich, second seed Holger Rune (20) is into the quarter-finals after beating Daniel Elahi Galan (27) 6-4, 6-2.
While in Barcelona, Casper Ruud (25) has downed Jordan Thompson (29) 6-1, 6-4 to move into the final eight there. Earlier, Dusan Lajovic (33) progressed by defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) 7-6, 3-6, 6-1 and Matteo Arnaldi (23) also won.
15:14 CET - World number four Elena Ryabkina (24) is through to the quarter-finals in Stuttgart thanks to a hard-fought 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 win over world number 19 Veronika Kudermetova (26).
14:34 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) has brushed Alejandro Moro Canas (23) aside 6-3, 6-1 to move into the quarter-finals in Munich. Fritz will play Jack Draper (22) in the final eight.
12:55 CET - Cameron Norrie (28) has won back-to-back matches for the first time in two months, beating Roberto Bautista-Agut (36) 6-4, 6-3 in Barcelona.
11:14 CET - Things are starting early today with two matches already underway in Barcelona and Taylor Fritz (26) about to begin his against Alejandro Moro Canas (23) in Munich.
10:34 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!