Tennis Tracker: De Minaur sees off valiant effort from Nadal, Tsitsipas and Gauff win

22:35 CET - Emma Raducanu (21) has cruised into the second round in Stuttgart with a commanding 6-2, 6-1 win over veteran Angelique Kerber (36). She will next face Linda Noskova (19).

21:20 CET - In the final match of the day in Barcelona, French youngster Arthur Fils (19) has set up a third-round meeting with Alex De Minaur (25) after beating Daniel Altmaier (25) 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

20:49 CET - Coco Gauff (20) overcame a seriously tough test against world No.134 Sachia Vickery (28), defeating her fellow American 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

Meanwhile, over in Rouen, Sloane Stephens (31) eased past Karolina Pliskova (32) 6-3, 6-2.

20:02 CET - Monte Carlo champ and fifth seed in Barcelona Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) is into the third round after beating Sebastian Ofner (27) 6-4, 7-5.

19:20 CET - In Munich, top seed Alexander Zverev (26) has won 7-6, 6-2 against Jurij Rodionov (24) to move into the quarter-finals.

18:14 CET - Elsewhere, world number 17 Liudmila Samsonova (25) has lost an all-Russian clash to world number 36 Anastasia Potapova (23) in Stuttgart, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

18:05 CET - Game, set and match De Minaur. The Aussie cruised to the second set, advancing with a 7-5, 6-1 victory in the end.

Nadal will be disappointed with how faded as the match went on, but the fact that he was able to more than hold his own against one of the best in the world in his first tournament back will be encouraging for him.

17:20 CET - The first set is over and it's gone to De Minaur, who has won it 7-5 in just over an hour. Nadal had chances to go a break up himself but couldn't take them.

He's very much in this match though.

16:08 CET - Here we go then! Nadal and De Minaur are on court for the Spaniard's biggest clash in a long time. Will this be the start of his return to the top or confirmation that he may never get back there?

15:53 CET - In Rouen, former world number one Naomi Osaka (26) has lost 6-4, 6-2 to Martina Trevisan (30). It's a bit of a setback for the Japanese player, who's comeback was starting to gain some momentum.

15:08 CET - Monte Carlo runner-up Casper Ruud (25) has bounced back well from that defeat, beating Alexandre Muller (27) 6-3, 6-4 in Barcelona, where he's the highest remaining seed.

14:40 CET - Ons Jabeur (29) has finally won again! After losing six matches in a row, the world number nine has beaten Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 in Stuttgart.

She needed that.

10:41 CET - Nadal won't take to court until the late afternoon, but there's plenty to look forward to before then, with all of this on the agenda in the next few hours:

Alexandre Muller vs Casper Ruud (Barcelona) - 12:30 CET

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Ons Jabeur (Stuttgart) - 12:30 CET

Alexander Zverev vs Jurji Rodionov (Munich) - 12:40 CET

Martina Trevisan vs Naomi Osaka (Rouen) - 13:00 CET

09:10 CET - The main event today is of course the clash in Barcelona between Rafael Nadal (37) and Alex de Minaur (25), which will give us our biggest indication yet as to whether the Spaniard will be able to compete for titles or just make up the numbers in the final stage of his career.

Speaking ahead of the match, Nadal said it would be stupid to consider him the favourite despite his imperious record on clay and at the tournament specifically.

