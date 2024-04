Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Haddad Maia test, Medvedev and Rublev through

It's a blockbuster day at the Madrid Open, with two women's quarter-finals and a full schedule of men's last-16 matches to keep you entertained. As always, keep up to date with all the action via our daily Tennis Tracker.

13:02 CET - Another Russian through to the last eight is Daniil Medvedev (28), with the third seed battling past Alexander Bublik (26) 7-6(3), 6-4. He has now reached the quarter-finals of every Masters 1000 event.

12:38 CET - Andrey Rublev (26) is the first winner of the day, with the Russian cruising past Tallon Griekspoor (27) 6-2, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals.

10:08 CET - We're just under an hour away from play starting in Madrid, as third seed Daniil Medvedev (28) faces Alexander Bublik (26) and Andrey Rublev (26) takes on Tallon Griekspoor (27).

Meanwhile, on the women's side of the draw, world number one Iga Swiatek (22) comes up against Beatriz Haddad Maia (27). That match is due to get underway around 12:30 CET.

09:15 CET - Before we look ahead to our first matches of the day, there's one result to bring you from yesterday's late action in the Spanish capital, and that's Aryna Sabalenka's (25) thrilling 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Danielle Collins (30). It was a first defeat in 16 matches for the in-form American.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis at the Madrid Open!