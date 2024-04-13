Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sinner stunned by Ruud and Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo semis

Djokovic is still waiting to reach his first final of the year

We're down to the final four in Monte Carlo and what a four it is, with arguably the two best players in the world going up against two men who take their game to another level on the red stuff.

19:04 CET - What a win for Casper Ruud (25)! The Norwegian played has claimed one of the biggest victories of his career, beating Novak Djokovic (36) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Djokovic looked like he'd storm to victory after dominating the second set, but Ruud regrouped and got the all-important break at the start of the third before keeping his cool to serve out the match.

18:17 CET - In typical Novak Djokovic fashion, the Serb has bounced back in style, winning the second set 6-1 to take this match into a decider.

17:37 CET - Are we about to see another upset? It's looking that way!

Novak Djokovic (36) has lost the first set of the second semi-final in Monte Carlo 6-4 to Casper Ruud (25), who is looking rock-solid right now.

16:22 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) does it! The world number 12 has moved into the Monte Carlo final for the third time in four years with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over Janik Sinner (22), handing the Italian just his second loss of the season.

Sinner was up a break in the final set before being hampered by a knee issue, but that takes nothing away from Tsitsipas, who produced one of his best performances in a long time.

15:23 CET - Sinner strikes back! The Italian got an early break of serve in the second set and just about held on, saving five break points in the final game, to take this contest into a decider.

This is some seriously high-quality stuff.

14:46 CET - In the Billie Jean King Cup, Poland's Iga Swiatek (22) has beaten Celine Naef (18) of Switzerland 6-4, 6-3 to secure her nation's place in the finals.

14:30 CET - What a set of tennis that was from Stefanos Tsitsipas (25). The Greek player won it 6-4 and was near-flawless throughout, not giving Jannik Sinner (22) any openings.

Can the Italian respond? Follow the action here

13:00 CET - The match between Sinner and Tsitsipas that will begin in 30 minutes will be their ninth meeting, with the latter currently leading the H2H 5-3, winning three of their four clay-court clashes.

However, Sinner has won their last two matches and is of course playing at a much higher level than he was when they met in the past.

Sinner and Tsitsipas' most recent clashes Flashscore

10:49 CET - Sinner made it through to the final four by winning an eventful clash with Holger Rune (20), who did battle with the crowd and the umpire as well as the Italian, and it's fair to say he still isn't best pleased with the officials...

09:07 CET - There's plenty of women's action this weekend too in the form of the Billie Jean King Cup, with key qualifiers getting underway yesterday.

You can catch up on everything that's happened thus far here

09:02 CET - It's semi-final day in Monte Carlo and both matches have the potential to be thrillers.

At 13:30 CET, Jannik Sinner (22) will look to move into the final of the tournament for the first time, but to do so he'll have to beat the man who has won two of the last three editions of it, Stefanos Tsitsipas (25).

In the second semi, Novak Djokovic (36) will go up against clay-court specialist Casper Ruud (25), who - like Tsitsipas - has been playing his best tennis of the season in Monte Carlo.

09:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!