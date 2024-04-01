Tennis Tracker: Eubanks knocked out in Houston by inspired Hijikata

Tennis Tracker: Eubanks knocked out in Houston by inspired Hijikata

After Danielle Collins (30) and Jannik Sinner (22) were crowned champions in Miami over the weekend, the tennis action continues with tournaments in Estoril, Houston, Marrakech and Charleston all getting underway.

09:30 CET - Good morning! There was a shock overnight in Houston, with fifth seed Chris Eubanks (27) losing 7-6(4), 7-6(2) to Rinky Hijikata (23) in a closely fought contest.

23:50 CET - Some late night tennis for you to enjoy with us here at Flashscore - Chris Eubanks (27) takes to the court at 01:00 CET when he takes on Australian Rinky Hijikata (23).

Follow that game here.

22:34 CET - Over to Houston where the first game of the day has come to an end and it is Brandon Nakashima (22) celebrating after his opening round 6-1, 6-4 victory against Duje Adjukovic (23).

21:51 CET - Amanda Anisimova (22) has bucked the trend of homegrown talent crashing out in Charleston, as she has upset higher seed Alize Cornet (34) 6-3, 6-0.

21:14 CET - Back to Marrkech, where seventh seed Mariano Navone (23) has advanced after defeating Tunisian wildcard Aziz Dougaz (27) 6-3, 6-2.

20:34 CET - Some home celebration in Estoril after a rain break as Nuno Borges (27) has beaten qualifier Lucas Pouille (30) 0-6, 7-6, 6-3 in a great comeback win where he saved one match point in the second set.

20:07 CET - Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki (33) has made light work of McCartney Kessler (24) in Charleston as the American qualifier only picked up one game in the match with Wozniacki winning 6-0, 6-1.

Meanwhile, in Marrakech, Pavel Kotov (25) has also advanced with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over home qualifier Elliot Benchetrit (25).

18:50 CET - Plenty of tennis to be played tonight and our first result from Charleston where Magda Linette (32) has overcome Croatia's Petra Martic (33) 6-3, 6-4 to advance.

17:20 CET - Dominic Thiem (30) has sealed his spot in the next round in Estoril, battling past a tricky Maximilian Marterer (28) 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-4.

15:17 CET - Our first result of the day has come in from Portugal, where Spanish veteran Roberto Bautista-Agut (35) has seen off sixth seed Miomir Kecmanovic (24) in straight sets 6-1, 7-5.

13:15 CET - The first piece of action today comes from Estoril, where the experienced Roberto Bautista-Agut (35) faces Miomir Kecmanovic (24).

Following that match, Dominic Thiem (30) will look to build some much-needed momentum against Maximilian Marterer (28).

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker!