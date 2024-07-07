Tennis Tracker: Gauff shocked by Navarro in late night duel as Sinner beats Shelton

Today's winners will become the first players to secure their places in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, but with so many big names going head-to-head, who those winners will be is far from certain.

22:25 CET - Emma Navarro (23) has knocked out odds-on favourite Coco Gauff (20) in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to leave the women's draw wide open.

21:58 CET - Tommy Paul (27) has produced a delightful display under the lights on Court Number One to dispatch of Roberto Bautista-Agut (36) and make his way into the last eight. The American won the contest 6-2, 7-6, 6-2 in just over two hours to set up a tie with Carlos Alcaraz (21).

20:49 CET - It's British heartbreak for the home crowd as Emma Raducanu (21) has been knocked out by qualifier Lulu Sun (23) despite a battling performance. It's been more than two decades since a qualifer has reached it to the last eight and it's the New Zealander who has made history with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win.

20:31 CET - Despite it taking most of the day due to rain breaks, Donna Vekic (28) has finally seen off Paula Badosa (26) in three sets 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 with the Croatian making her way into the quarter-finals.

20:12 CET - Unfortunately, Grigor Dimitrov (33) has had to retire from his last 16 encounter with Daniil Medvedev (28) through injury with the scoreline at 5-3 to the Russian in the first set.

19:41 CET - A match disrupted by a number of rain delays has finally finished, with Donna Vekic (28) beating Paula Badosa (26) 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 to move into the last eight of Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

19:02 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) was made to battle by Ben Shelton (21), but the world number one is through to the quarter-finals with a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 victory.

17:40 CET - Despite a brief scare in the third set, Carlos Alcaraz (21) has prevailed past Ugo Humbert (26) 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 to make his way into the next round.

16:51 CET - We have a match on our hands on Centre Court, with Ugo Humbert (26) winning the third set 6-1 after going 6-3, 6-4 down to Carlos Alcaraz (21).

16:34 CET - The first match of the day has sadly ended with a retirement, with an injury forcing Madison Keys (29) to pull out of her match with Jasmine Paolini (28) at 3-6, 7-6, 5-5. The American was leading the final set 5-2 before injuring her left leg.

14:56 CET - More rain in London has put pay to play on Court Number Two, but we still have play on Centre and on Number One.

Carlos Alcaraz (21) is underway against Ugo Humbert (26) and he has an early break in the first set.

Follow the game now.

14:07 CET - We have some play at Wimbledon! Not traditionally the case on the 'Middle Sunday', but that has changed in the past few years. Jasmine Paolini (28) - the surprise package of the French Open - faces Madison Keys (29) on Court Number One under the closed roof.

Follow that game right here.

The sun is shining, for now, on Court Two too, so the game between Paula Badosa (26) and Donna Vekic (28) can get started as well.

13:03 CET - As has been the case all week long, rain has caused a delay with the first match of the day yet to get underway.

12:06 CET - The first match of the day, between former world number two Paula Badosa (26) and Donna Vekic (28) is about to get underway.

Follow the clash here

10:55 CET - It's a beautiful day here in London - by English standards at least - with the stage perfectly set for the first fourth-round clashes of 2024, which will get underway in just over an hour at the All England Club.

With Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jannik Sinner (22) both taking on players ranked inside the world's top 20, Daniil Medvedev (28) going up against Grigor Dimitrov (33) and Emma Raducanu (21) looking to send the home crowd wild, it's sure to be a day to remember.

10:18 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Wimbledon action!