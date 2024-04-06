Tennis Tracker: Irresistible Collins sets up Kasatkina final, Ruud suffers shock defeat

We've reached the semi-final stage at tournaments in Estoril, Marrakech, Houston, Charleston and Bogota, as several of the world's top players look to kick off their clay court seasons in the best way possible.

00:48 CET - Frances Tiafoe (26) is into the Houston final after a 6-2, 7-6(2) win over Luciano Darderi (26). 

23:48 CET - Danielle Collins (30) just cannot stop winning! The Miami champion soared past Maria Sakkari (28) 6-3, 6-3 to set up a final in Charleston with Daria Kasatkina (26). 

22:42 CET - In another nail-biting match, Ben Shelton (21) battled from a set down to defeat Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4 and move into the Houston final.

22:00 CET - Daria Kasatkina (26) is into the Charleston final, battling past home favourite Jessica Pegula in (30) a thrilling encounter, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5).

21:38 CET - In an incredible three-hour battle, No.1 seed and defending champion Casper Ruud (25) was stunned by the impressive Pedro Martinez (26), losing 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. The Spaniard will now face Hubert Hurkacz (27) in tomorrow's final.

18:58 CET - Matteo Berrettini (27) continues his recent resurgence with a hard-fought 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2 victory over Argentine Mariano Navone (23), sealing a place in tomorrow's final in Marrakech. 

18:15 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (27) faced a tough test in the way of Chilean Cristian Garin (27) but avoided a potential upset after Garin took the second set to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and book his place in tomorrow's final.

16:12 CET -  Despite little seperating them in terms of ATP rankings, Roberto Carballes (31) has defeated Pavel Kotov (25) in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 to make tomorrow's final in Marrahech, giving him a chance to defend his title. 

12:15 CET - Our first semi-final clash of the day comes from Marrakech, with Pavel Kotov (25) taking on Roberto Carballes Baena (31) at 14:00 CET

Meanwhile, over in Estoril, play starts at 16:00 CET as second seed Hubert Hurkacz (27) comes up against Chile's Cristian Garin (27) for a place in tomorrow's showpiece. 

12:00 CET - Good afternoon and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker!

