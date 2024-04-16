Tennis Tracker: Nadal set for return in Barcelona, Rublev and Zheng also in action

Rafael Nadal is in action today
AFP, Flashscore
It's a big day for Rafael Nadal (37) with the Spaniard making his long-awaited return to competitive action in a first-round clash against Flavio Cobolli (21) in Barcelona. There is also plenty of tennis in Rouen, Munich, Stuttgart and Bucharest to keep you entertained.

12:20 CET - A couple of early results to bring you, with Dusan Lajovic (33) easing past Diego Schwartzman (31) 6-1, 6-2 in Barcelona and wildcard Joao Fonseca (17) shocking Lorenzo Sonego (28) 7-6(5), 7-5 in Bucharest. 

10:40 CET - We've got a busy day ahead with plenty of enthralling tennis across Europe. The headline match comes in Barcelona where Rafael Nadal (37) returns to competitive action against Flavio Cobolli (21). That clash is due to get underway around 16:00 CET.

Other big names in action today include Andrey Rublev (26), Qinwen Zheng (21), Jelena Ostapenko (26) and Stan Wawrinka (39). 

10:15 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka getting in the mood for clay in Stuttgart
Andy Murray will not have surgery on injured ankle ahead of busy summer
Carlos Alcaraz hopeful but still uncertain over Madrid Open recovery
Rafael Nadal confirms comeback at Barcelona Open with Flavio Cobolli up first
Stefanos Tsitsipas admits Rafael Nadal still the ultimate test on clay
'Ruthless' Tsitsipas dismantles Ruud to secure third Monte Carlo title
Reigning champion Alcaraz withdraws from Barcelona Open with injury
