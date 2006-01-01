Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Nadal wins four-hour thriller against Navone, Zverev and Zheng through

Tennis Tracker: Nadal wins four-hour thriller against Navone, Zverev and Zheng through

Nadal is into the semi-finals
Nadal is into the semi-finalsAFP, Flashscore
We've reached the business end of proceedings at this week's ATP and WTA events, with several of the world's best players looking to secure a morale-boosting title ahead of the Olympics.

23:19 CET - Qinwen Zheng (21) was in utterly formidable form in Palermo, crushing Jaqueline Cristian (26) ruthlessly, 6-1, 6-1.

22:53 CET - Marcos Giron (30) had little issue cruising into the final four of Newport, coasting past Alex Bolt (31) 6-4, 6-1.

22:04 CET - Portugal's Nuno Borges (27) has moved into the Bastad semis, beating Timofey Skatov (23) 6-4, 6-3.

21:15 CET - Christopher Eubanks (28), Thiago Agustin Tirante (23) and Eva Lys (22) have all claimed wins at their respective tournaments to move into the final four.

20:05 CET - French Open finalist and defending champion Alexander Zverev (27) is through in Hamburg, ousting Zhizhen Zhang (27) 6-4, 6-3 on the German clay.

19:52 CET - Sixth seed Matteo Berrettini (28) is through to the semi-finals in Gstaad, edging past Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) 7-6(7), 7-6(2) in two competitive sets.

18:34 CET - Diana Shnaider's (20) good recent form continued with a straightforward 6-4, 6-2 victory over Ella Seidel (19) in Budapest.

Meanwhile in Hamburg, Pedro Martinez (27) secured an impressive win, defeating Francisco Cerundolo (25) 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.

17:44 CET - What a match. Rafael Nadal (38) has just demonstrated all the fighting qualities he's shown time and time again throughout his career, recovering from a set down to outlast fourth seed Mariano Navone (23) 6-7(2), 7-5, 7-5 in a four-hour slugfest in Bastad.

16:25 CET - Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) is safely through to the last four in Gstaad, securing a relatively routine 6-4, 6-3 victory over Italian veteran Fabio Fognini (37).

16:12 CET - The next player through to the Hamburg semi-finals is Arthur Fils (20), after his opponent Holger Rune (21) was forced to retire when trailing 4-6, 1-4.

14:42 CET - Fifth seed Jan-Lennard Struff (34) has booked his spot in the Gstaad semi-finals, battling past Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Meanwhile, in Hamburg, Sebastian Baez (23) recovered from a set down to overcome Italy's Luciano Darderi (22) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in just over two hours.

12:47 CET - Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30) is through to the last four in Budapest after a hard-fought 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Suzan Lamens (25). 

12:24 CET - Quentin Halys (27) is the first winner of the day in Gstaad, with the Frenchman beating Gustavo Heide (22) 6-1, 7-5 to progress to the semi-finals.

11:08 CET - Before we look ahead to play today, there's a result to bring you from late last night, with Reilly Opelka (26) continuing his impressive comeback, beating Mackenzie McDonald (29) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Newport quarter-finals.

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Nadal defeats Norrie in Bastad, Rune and Berrettini clinch wins
Tennis Tracker: Rublev knocked out in Bastad, Nadal & Ruud progress in doubles
Tennis Tracker: Nadal makes winning return but veteran Wawrinka knocked out
Show more
Tennis
Christopher Eubanks and Marcos Giron advance to Newport ATP semi-final matchup
Alexander Zverev clinches season-leading 43rd win, aims to be 'happiest man on planet'
Rafael Nadal reaches Bastad semi-finals after winning four-hour marathon
Andy Murray among sporting icons set to feature in their final Olympic Games
Rafael Nadal powers past Cameron Norrie to reach Bastad quarter-finals
Pleasantly tired Barbora Krejcikova counts post-Wimbledon blessings
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas keen on completing childhood dream at Paris Games
Alexander Zverev plays through the pain to advance in Hamburg
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli pushing to sign Lukaku, West Ham have Kante bid rejected
Como confirm Cesc Fabregas as new coach with four-year-deal
Andy Murray among sporting icons set to feature in their final Olympic Games
Tennis Tracker: Nadal wins four-hour thriller against Navone, Zverev and Zheng through

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings