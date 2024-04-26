Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Rublev cruise through, Alcaraz begins title defence later

Carlos Alcaraz (20) is today beginning his quest to become the first person ever to win the Madrid Open three times in a row, and he's one of many top players in action in the Spanish capital.

12:52 CET - Elena Rybakina's (24) fine form on the clay had continued with a straightforward 6-4, 6-3 win over Lucia Bronzetti (25). There was also an important victory for Andrey Rublev (26), who won for the first time in five matches, defeating Facundo Bagnis (34) 6-1, 6-4.

Caroline Garcia (30) also claimed a straight-sets win, while Lorenzo Musetti (22) was stunned by Thiago Seyboth Wild (24).

09:32 CET - Up first today in around an hour and a half, Andrey Rublev (26) takes on Facundo Bagnis (34) while Stuttgart champion Elena Rybakina (24) faces Lucia Bronzetti (25).

A little later on, Aryna Sabalenka (25) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) are also in action, with both players aiming to successfully defend their Madrid titles.

08:50 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Madrid Open action!