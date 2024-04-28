Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Rublev roll on in Madrid, Rune stunned

Rybakina is through to the round of 16

While there were some big upsets yesterday, the majority of the world's best are still standing at the Madrid Open, and many of them are playing to try and keep it that way today.

15:09 CET - Seventh seed Andrey Rublev (26) has claimed a hard-fought win, beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) 7-6, 6-4.

13:44 CET - Holger Rune (20) has been knocked out of Madrid in the third round by Tallon Griekspoor (27). The Dutchman overcame his Danish opponent 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

12:51 CET - It's not a major one, but we have our first upset of the day with 13th seed Ugo Humbert (25) being beaten 7-5, 6-4 by German veteran and Munich champion Jan-Lennard Stuff (34), who has now won six matches in a row.

12:43 CET - Elena Rybakina's (24) strong start to the clay-court season has continued with the fourth seed beating Mayar Sherif (27) 6-1, 6-4 to move into the round of 16.

11:10 CET - Today's play has just started and two big names are kicking things off, with WTA world number Elena Rybakina (24) four facing Mayar Sherif (27) and ATP world number 12 Holger Rune (20) facing Tallon Griekspoor (27).

10:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Madrid Open action!