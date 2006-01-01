Tennis Tracker: Sinner downs Hurkacz to win Halle, Pegula, Putintseva & Paul claim titles

Another week of action comes to an end on the ATP and WTA Tours, with a number of new champions set to be crowned on the European grass courts. So as usual, we will provide you with all the results and updates from around the tennis world.

16:40 CET - In the day's fourth and last final, Tommy Paul (27) has downed Lorenzo Musetti (22) 6-1, 7-6 to claim the title at Queen's.

With the win and his third Tour-level title, Paul becomes the top-ranked American player, overtaking Taylor Fritz.

16:00 CET - World number one Jannik Sinner (22) has claimed his first grass-court title after grinding out a 7-6, 7-6 win over the big-serving Hubert Hurkacz (27) in Halle, Germany.

With Wimbledon just around the corner, Sinner is finding his feet on lawn nicely. Hurkacz pushed him all the way, however, and will be a threat at the upcoming Grand Slam, too.

15:22 CET - Jessica Pegula (30) has survived FIVE match points in the third set to come back and pip Anna Kalinskaya (25) to the Berlin Open title!

The American fourth seed edged her Russian opponent 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 in a close encounter. Nerves got the better of Kalinskaya there. As for Pegula, it was a spirited fightback for her fifth Tour title.

14:37 CET - Yulia Putintseva (29) is the champion of the Birmingham Classic after defeating Ajla Tomljanovic (31) 6-1, 7-6 in the final.

The Kazakh world number 41 breezed through the first set before being tested in the second, but she held on to win the tiebreaker 10/8. It's her first grass-court title.

14:20 CET - The first round of action at the WTA event in Bad Homburg, Germany got underway today and we have a couple of results to share with you.

Rising teen star Mirra Andreeva (17) is out, having lost to Dayana Yastremska (24) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Earlier, Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) defeated Nadia Podoroska (27) 6-3, 6-0.

13:36 CET - Some devastating news for Andy Murray (37) and his fans. According to reports in England, the Brit is set to miss Wimbledon and potentially the Olympics, after an operation on a spinal cyst ruled him out for six weeks.

12:16 CET - Jessica Pegula (30) has finished the job off in brisk fashion following the rain yesterday, beating Coco Gauff (20) 7-5, 7-6(2), taking four of the five points played today. She will face Anna Kalinskaya (25) for the Berlin title a little later on.

10:10 CET - It's set to be a brilliant day of action in the tennis world today, with a number of high-quality finals taking place just over a week before the start of Wimbledon.

In Berlin, Coco Gauff (20) and Jessica Pegula (30) have to finish their semi-final, with the latter leading 7-5, 6-6. The winner will take on Anna Kalinskaya (25) for the title.

Staying in Germany, world No.1 Jannik Sinner (22) is eyeing up his first grass court title in Halle, but faces a stern test against big-serving Hubert Hurkacz (27) at 14:00 CET.

Heading over to England, Tommy Paul (27) and Lorenzo Musetti (22) will face off in an exciting clash for the prestigious Queen's crown at 15:00 CET.

And north of London in Birmingham at 13:00 CET, Yulia Putintseva (29) goes head-to-head with the resurgent Ajla Tomljanovic (31), who is showing superb form on the grass.