Tennis Tracker: Sinner wins battle with Rune, Djokovic and Ruud set up semi-final

Djokovic is into the final four

It's quarter-final day in Monte Carlo, where Novak Djokovic and Janik Sinner will be facing their toughest tests yet as they look to claim the first major clay-court title of the season.

20:42 CET - Casper Ruud (25) has survived a slip-up in the second set to down Ugo Humbert (25) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 and claim the final semi-final berth at Monte Carlo. Ruud will face Novak Djokovic (36) in the final four tomorrow.

18:51 CET - In France, Emma Raducanu (21) has claimed her best win in a long time, coming from behind to beat Caroline Garcia (30) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 and level up the Billie Jean King Cup tie between Great Britain and the hosts.

18:20 CET - It wasn't as easy as the scoreline would suggest, but Novak Djokovic (36) has made it through to the final four in Monte Carlo with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Alex De Minaur (25).

The world number one looked exhausted at times, but as he so often does, found a way to win.

16:07 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) is about to take to the court in Monte Carlo, where he will face world number 11 Alex De Minaur (25), who boats an impressive 22-5 record in 2024.

The Aussie beat the Serb in the United Cup in January, can he do so again?

Follow along here

They've faced off just twice before Flashscore

15:57 CET - In the Billie Kean King Cup, Iga Swiatek (22) has won 6-3, 6-1 against Simona Waltert (23) in the opener of Poland's tie against Switzerland.

15:51 CET - Sinner's done it! The Italian stepped things up late in the final set to break Rune's serve and win 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 to move into the semi-finals.

His stunning start to the year continues, just about.

15:09 CET - Well, we said it would be a cracker, and a cracker it is!

After losing the first set 6-4 to Sinner, Rune saved two match points in front of a crowd firmly against him with some stunning play to win the second 7-6 (6). Into a decider we go.

Follow the clash here

13:00 CET - Tsitsipas will face the winner of the next match, which promises to be a cracker, with Jannik Sinner (22) taking on Holger Rune (20).

Sinner may arguably be the best player in the world at the moment, but Rune has enjoyed more success on clay and won when the two met at this tournament last year.

Rune vs Sinner H2H Flashscore

12:38 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) has moved into the semi-finals in Monte Carlo with an impressive 6-4, 6-2 win over Karen Khachanov (27).

The Greek player has had a poor start to the season, but has always produced his best tennis on the clay of Monaco - he won the 2021 and 2022 titles - and that's proving to be the case again.

10:11 CET - The Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers also get underway today, with 16 nations battling it out for a place at this November's Finals.

Overnight, Australia went 2-0 up against Mexico, winning both singles matches ahead of the doubles tomorrow.

Japan also have the initiative against Kazakhstan, with Naomi Osaka (26) beating Yulia Putintseva (29) 6-2, 7-6(5) to put her nation 2-0 up.

We will have results from the other ties today, with the likes of Iga Swiatek (22), Caroline Garcia (30), Emma Raducanu (21) and Katie Boulter (27) all in action.

09:05 CET - What a day we have ahead of us today, with eight of the world's best battling it out for a spot in the final four of one of tennis' biggest tournaments.

Here's what's to come:

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov - 11:00 CET

Holger Rune vs Jannik Sinner - 13:00 CET

Novak Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur - 14:30 CET

Ugo Humbert vs Casper Ruud - 16:00 CET

09:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals!