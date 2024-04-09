Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Zverev advance as play ends in Monte Carlo

The opening round continues at Monte Carlo today with the second round also getting underway. The Tennis Tracker is your place for all the results from the Principality as well as all the breaking news of the day.

21:40 CET - All over for the day in Monte Carlo, where Italy's Lorenzo Musetti (22) is the final player of the day to advance into the next round with a hard-fought 6-3, 7-5 victory over Frenchman Arthur Fils (19).

We will be back tomorrow for more clay-court action from the Principality.

19:51 CET - Gael Monfils (37) is living up to his wildcard pick in Monte Carlo as the Frenchman won a thrilling three-set match against lucky loser Aleksandar Vukic (28). The veteran won their more-than two-hour clash 6-7, 6-3, 7-5.

Meanwhile Jan-Lennard Struff (33) had an easier time of it against Borna Coric (27), winning their tie 7-6, 6-1.

19:27 CET - As we wind down the third day of play in Monte Carlo, Alex Zverev (26) has breezed into the next round after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Austria's Sebastian Ofner (27).

17:32 CET - Top seed Novak Djokovic (36) has brutally brushed Roman Saffiullin (26) aside 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the third round in Monte Carlo. The Serb needed just over an hour to get the job done.

17:12 CET - Following on from his title in Estoril, Hubert Hurkacz (27) has progressed to the second round in Monte Carlo by edging Jack Draper (22) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.

16:13 CET - Back to the action and Miomir Kecmanovic (24) is through to the next round after defeating Italian wildcard and former Grand Slam finalist Matteo Berrettini (27) 6-3, 6-1.

15:49 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) has pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters. It seems the young Spanish star is carrying an injury. It's a huge shame for the tournament and Alcaraz.

15:22 CET - Roberto Bautista-Agut (35) may have not started well on clay in Estoril, but he has gained momentum in Monte Carlo as the qualifier has advanced past lucky loser Facundo Diaz Acosta (23) 6-2, 6-4.

14:29 CET - We have, thankfully, got play in the principality and Alex De Minaur (25) is the first winner of the day, downing Swiss veteran wildcard Stan Wawrinka (39) 6-3, 6-0. Elsewhere, Sebastian Korda (23) has downed Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) 6-1, 6-2 to advance.

12:10 CET - Play has been delayed in Monte Carlo by rain. It was due to start at around 11:00 CET but has been pushed back to after 12:30 CET.

9:55 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (27) and Jack Draper (22) will be playing at around 12:30 CET today in one of Monte Carlo’s remaining first-round matches but the second round also gets started today with the top eight seeds entering the competition.

The pick of the matches sees Novak Djokovic (36) taking on Roman Saffiullin (26) at 14:00 CET while Alexander Zverev (26) will play Sebastian Ofner (27) at around 15:30 CET.

7:00 CET - Hello and welcome to the Tennis Tracker for Tuesday, April 9th. The action continues on the gorgeous clay courts of Monte Carlo today with Novak Djokovic (36), Alexander Zverev (26) and recent Estoril champion Hubert Hurkacz (27) all entering the fray.

