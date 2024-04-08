Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas and Dimitrov through in Monte Carlo, Khachanov downs Norrie

Dimitrov is into the second round

We had plenty of finals to enjoy on Sunday but today it's all about the men in Monte Carlo as the first round continues on the hallowed clay courts of the Principality.

19:31 CET - That'll be all from our coverage here in Monte Carlo today! Make sure you tune in tomorrow morning as some more big names begin their campaigns!

19:20 CET - In the final match of the day, Ugo Humbert (25) fought from a set down to claim a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Federico Coria (32).

18:44 CET - Karen Khachanov (27) was involved in a tight battle with Cameron Norrie (28), overcoming the Brit 7-5, 7-6(3). Fellow Russian Roman Safiullin (26) also beat Jaume Munar (26) 7-5, 6-1.

16:36 CET - Arthur Fils (19) was in formidable form as he annihilated Yannick Hanfmann (32) 6-0, 6-2. Meanwhile, Alejandro Tabilo (26) was also victorious, beating Christopher O'Connell (29) 6-3, 6-4.

15:48 CET - Two-time Monte Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) is through to the next round after Laslo Djere (28) retired from the contest with the Greek leading 6-3, 3-2. Tsitsipas plays incredibly well on the clay courts of Monaco, and will be hoping to find some form after a tough last 12 months.

15:29 CET - In what is a brilliant story, Sumit Nagal (26) battled past Matteo Arnaldi (23) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to become the first Indian singles player to ever win a Masters 1000 clay court match!

14:30 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) is safely through to the second round in Monte Carlo after beating Valentin Vacherot (25) 7-5, 6-2.

Earlier, Alexei Popyrin (24) also won, beating Corentin Moutet (24) 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

12:39 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) has coasted into the second round, defeating Luca Nardi (20) - who upset Novak Djokovic in Miami a couple of weeks ago - in just under an hour and a half, 6-2, 6-3.

12:17 CET - Sebastian Ofner (27) is the first man through in Monte Carlo today, easing past an out-of-sorts Dan Evans (33) 6-1, 6-4.

08:50 CET - It’s early days in Monte Carlo with the top eight seeds only entering in the second round but there are still plenty of heavy hitters taking to the clay in the opening stage.

Grigor Dimitrov (32), Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Ugo Humbert (25) are all in action today with play starting at around 11:00 CET. Check out the schedule here.

07:45 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (27), Matteo Berrettini (27) and Ben Shelton (21) all won ATP tournaments on Sunday. Catch up on yesterday’s action here.

07:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to the Tennis Tracker for Monday, April 8th. Today, our focus will be firmly on Monte Carlo as the traditional ATP clay event continues through its opening round.

Yesterday, the round started with Taylor Fritz (26) and Alexander Bublik (26) both falling to Lorenzo Musetti (22) and Borna Coric (27) respectively.

Catch up on all the opening day results and see today's schedule here.