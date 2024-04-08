ATP roundup: Hurkacz wins in Estoril, Shelton & Berrettini claim titles

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz (27) powered his way to his first clay-court title, beating Pedro Martinez (26) of Spain 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday in the final of the Millennium Estoril Open in Estoril, Portugal.

Second seed, Hurkacz recorded 15 aces in capturing his eighth career ATP Tour crown in the 87-minute match. He won 29 of 35 first-serve points and did not have to save any break points, while Martinez saved 3 of 5.

Hurkacz, now 3-0 against Martinez on the tour, will rise two spots to a career-high-tying number eight in the PIF ATP Rankings on Monday. Martinez, who defeated top seed and eighth-ranked Norwegian Casper Ruud (25) in the semifinals, will improve 17 spots to No. 60 in the rankings.

Martinez never led during Sunday's final.

Grand Prix Hassan II

Italian Matteo Berrettini (27), playing in his third tournament since missing six months with an ankle injury, downed defending champion Roberto Carballes Baena (31) of Spain 7-5, 6-2 in the final at Marrakech, Morocco.

Berrettini, a 2021 Wimbledon finalist, had not won on the ATP Tour since his Queen's Club win two years ago. He will rise 51 spots to No. 84 in the PIF ATP Rankings on Monday.

Baena had won nine consecutive matches in Marrakech before dropping Sunday's final in 1 hour, 46 minutes. He converted just one of eight break points, while Berrettini converted four of seven.

Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship

Top seed Ben Shelton (21) of the United States outlasted countryman and number three seed Frances Tiafoe (26) for a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the final at Houston.

Shelton became the event's youngest champion since Andy Roddick, who prevailed at 19 years old in 2002. Shelton racked up 11 aces against eight double faults.

Tiafoe, the defending champion, fell into a 4-1 hole in the third set and never recovered.