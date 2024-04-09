Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters due to forearm injury

Spanish tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz (20) announced his withdrawal from the Masters Tournament in Monte Carlo on Tuesday. The world number two is unable to take part in the prestigious tournament in the Principality of Monaco due to a forearm injury.

Alcaraz will not be taking part in the Masters Tournament in Monte Carlo for the second year in a row. The Spaniard had to cancel his planned participation due to an injury.

"I worked on myself in Monte Carlo and tried to recover from an injured muscle in my right arm until the last minute, but it wasn't possible and I can't play," Alcaraz announced on the social media platform Instagram on Tuesday.

"See you next year!" No further details on the expected length of his absence have been released.

The tennis star wore a special bandage on his right forearm during training for the first major event of the clay court swing. In the sessions with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, he always limited himself to relaxed exercises and did not have a sparring partner.

The Spanish youngster has only taken part in the prestigious ATP 1000 event in Monte Carlo once. In 2022, he was eliminated after the second round. Last year, the two-time Grand Slam winner also missed the Masters tournament due to injury. His second-round clash against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime was scheduled for Wednesday.

Italian Lorenzo Sonego, who lost in the second qualifying round to Roberto Bautista Agut, has been handed a second chance as a lucky loser and will play Auguer-Aliassime who defeated another Italian, Luca Nardi in the first round.