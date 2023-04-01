Tennis Tracker: The world reacts to Eastbourne champions as Wimbledon looms large

We are getting closer to our third Grand Slam of the year as Wimbledon kicks off tomorrow! Until then however, today will be a transitional one if you will, as a few grass tournaments were concluded yesterday with Eastbourne especially. We will bring you the latest reactions as well as begin the build-up to Wimbledon.

15:00 CET - 26 years after Venus Williams (43) made her Wimbledon debut, the five-times champion will be back on Centre Court once again on Monday and the American said she could even play until she is 50.

"It's never been done before so if there is anyone who could do it, it would be me," Williams told reporters ahead of her showdown with fellow wildcard Elina Svitolina (28).

Her sister Serena (41) bowed out of the sport at the US Open last year as the greatest female player of the Open era with 23 Grand Slam titles.

Venus, however, has soldiered on through injuries despite falling out of the top 1,000 in the rankings at one stage last year, but she has no plans of following her younger sister into retirement any time soon.

Following an appearance in Auckland in January, she took time off for six months to recover from a hamstring injury and has played only three matches on grass, arriving at the All England Club with a rank of 554.

"(The injury was) a nightmare and a terribly difficult rehab. I haven't played a lot of matches in the last few years and not by choice," Williams said.

12:48 CET - American world number four Jessica Pegula (29) said doing business with Saudi Arabia can help the WTA in its quest to ensure equal prize money but it will carefully evaluate following other sports to the Gulf state.

Saudi Arabia has pumped huge amounts of money into football, Formula One and boxing in recent years while the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit recently ended its two-year dispute with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour by announcing a merger.

6:58 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) has no doubt that Novak Djokovic (36) is the greatest tennis player in history and the world number three believes the Serbian's ability to conjure up victories even on his bad days sets him apart from the rest.

Djokovic claimed a men's record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open last month to leapfrog Rafa Nadal and go three ahead of another great rival in Roger Federer, with the 36-year-old eyeing an eighth crown at Wimbledon which begins on Monday.

Victory in London will leave Djokovic level with Margaret Court on 24 major titles atop the all-time list.

"I don't know how does he do it," Medvedev told reporters. "I think if I saw it right, Novak is almost 50%. I think I saw he played 70 majors and 35 (34) he was in the final. I don't know how it is possible. He doesn't have bad days?

"Actually, he does, like everybody. Even on these bad days, he manages to beat the opponent. It's actually tough because it's one against one. Both of them want to win.

"I don't know how he's doing it. That's why he's for me the greatest in the history of tennis. But this is basically, of course, debatable."

6:53 CET - Christopher Eubanks (27) said winning his first title at the Mallorca Championships on Saturday had given him extra motivation and the American hoped to carry the momentum into Wimbledon, where he will make his main draw debut this week.

Eubanks saved five match points against Lloyd Harris in his semi-final victory on Friday but cruised to a 6-1, 6-4 win in the title clash against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino to ensure he will break into the top 50 when the latest rankings are announced.

"It means the world," Eubanks said. "It means a lot of the hard work I've been putting in, the ups and downs throughout my career, it all is coming together now at this point in my career. It's a testament to the hard work.

"Now I just want to keep working even harder to feel this feeling even more."

5:28 CET - At the end of Monday, we saw Francisco Cerundolo (24) fight hard against Tommy Paul (26) to win the Eastbourne International. It took the Argentinian three sets to get past the American, ending triumphantly 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

In the WTA version, underdog Maddison Keys (28) defeated world number 11 Daria Kasatkina (26) after a long tiebreak in the second and final set as the 25th ranked was victorious 6-2, 7-6.

Grass tournaments in Mallorca, Spain and Bad Homburg, Germany were wrapped yesterday as well.