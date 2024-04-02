Tennis Tracker: Thompson and Giron advance in Houston, Keys suffers surprise defeat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Thompson and Giron advance in Houston, Keys suffers surprise defeat
Tennis Tracker: Thompson and Giron advance in Houston, Keys suffers surprise defeat
Jordan Thompson marched on in Houston
Jordan Thompson marched on in Houston
AFP, Flashscore
The clay court season is well and truly upon us, with ATP tournaments in Estoril, Houston and Marrakech this week as well as WTA tournaments in both Charleston and Bogota.

07:44 CET - On the men's side of the tour, Jordan Thompson (29) beat Yibing Wu (24) 6-4, 6-4 and Marcos Giron (30) beat Denis Shapovalov (24) 6-2, 7-5 in Houston. 

07:37 CET - The standout result to come from the many matches that were played overnight is world number 18 Madison Keys' surprise 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 defeat to world number 83 Jaqueline Cristian (25) in Charleston. 

Also in Charleston, Jessica Pegula (29) won 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 against Amanda Anisimova (22).

23:48 CET - Plenty more action to come throughout the night across the Americas. Headlining the bill is Australian Jordan Thompson (29), who takes on Yibing Wu (24) from 03:15 CET.

Follow that game here.

Meanwhile in Bogota's evening session, Laura Siegemund (36) and Marie Bouzkova (25) both take to the court, whilst Charleston's top seed Jessica Pegula (29) is in action against fellow American Amanda Anisimova (22).

That clash begins around 00:00 CET, follow it here.

23:40 CET - Last year's winner in Bogota, Tatjana Maria (36), continues her defence of her crown with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Anna Bondar (26).

22:07 CET - Back to Bogota and home favourite Camila Osorio (22) has lived up to her sixth seed status by beating Marina Stakusic (19) in straight sets 6-4, 6-2

21:38 CET - Maria Sakkari (28) has also been in good form in recent weeks and she makes light work of Viktoriya Tomova (29), winning their clash 6-3, 6-3.

20:20 CET - Danielle Collins (30), fresh off her win in Miami last week, has continued her rich vein of form with an opening victory in Charleston over Paula Badosa (26), winning their match 6-1, 6-4 to progress.

19:23 CET - Over to Bogota, where third seed Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) has cruised into the next round with a 6-1, 6-3 victory against Maria Timofeeva (20), whilst there were also wins for Italian veteran Sara Errani (36), Germany's Julie Niemeier (24) and fourth seed Cristina Busca (26).

18:30 CET - Sloane Stephens (31) has eased her way into the next round in Charleston, thrashing Magdalena Frech (26) 6-0, 6-2 in just over an hour. 

17:43 CET - Stan Wawrinka (39) and Fabio Fognini (36) have both won their opening matches in Marrakech after victories over Albert Ramos-Vinolas (36) and Hugo Gaston (23) respectively. 

15:58 CET - A difficult draw for sixth seed Alexander Shevchenko (23) has seen him crash out at the first hurdle, who lost 6-2, 6-1 to former Grand Slam finalist Matteo Berretini (27).

14:31 CET - Our first results of the day have come in, and we head to Marrakech where eighth seed Flavio Cobolli (21) has seen off wildcard Abedallah Shelbayh (20) 6-1, 6-4. Elsewhere, Aleksander Vukic (27) is also into the next round, defeating Alexandre Muller (27) 6-3, 7-6.

11:40 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker!

It promises to be a fascinating day's play as several of the world's best players including Jessica Pegula (30) and last week's Miami champion Danielle Collins (30) make the switch from hard courts to clay. 

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Eubanks knocked out in Houston by inspired Hijikata
Tennis Tracker: Scintillating Jannik Sinner dismantles Grigor Dimitrov to clinch Miami title
Tennis Tracker: Danielle Collins defeats Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title
Show more
Tennis
Dominic Thiem cuts down on practice to keep troublesome wrist injury at bay
Jannik Sinner coach Darren Cahill believes 'tennis in great hands' after Miami win
Jannik Sinner relishing the moment after magnificent Miami performance
Flawless Sinner shines against helpless Dimitrov to win Miami Open in emphatic style
Danielle Collins clinches maiden WTA 1000 to achieve farewell season goal
Sizzling Jannik Sinner faces giant-killer Grigor Dimitrov in Miami final
Danielle Collins tops Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title in farewell season
Most Read
Dominic Thiem cuts down on practice to keep troublesome wrist injury at bay
"It's sad and ugly": Racially abused player Sarr speaks out after abandoned Spanish match
Fenerbahce to stay in Turkish Super Lig for now, chairman says
Emmanuel Amuneke, Michael Nsien and Finidi George: Who could be the next Nigeria manager?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings