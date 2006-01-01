Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Zheng downs Andreeva after Muchova beats Sabalenka, Ruud stunned

Tennis Tracker: Zheng downs Andreeva after Muchova beats Sabalenka, Ruud stunned

Zheng is into the final four in Beijing
Zheng is into the final four in Beijing
Major names are taking to court in Shanghai today with the second round of the Masters 1000 getting underway, while Beijing is playing host to the last two quarter-finals of the WTA China Open.

16:27 CET - The day's play in Shanghai has ended with a shock with eighth seed Casper Ruud (25) losing 6-4, 6-4. to world number 91 Aleksandar Vukic (28). Vukic advances to the third round with the victory. 

There is about half of the second round yet to be played in Shanghai. Catch up on the results and see the full schedule here.

15:02 CET - In the final quarter-final in Beijing, seventh seed and local hope Zheng Qinwen (21) has stormed back to beat Mirra Andreeva (17) 5-7, 6-0, 6-4 to set up a semi-final with Karolina Muchova (28). Muchova earlier beat top seed Aryan Sabalenka (26) 7-6, 2-6, 6-4.

14:40 CET - Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev (28) has beaten Thiago Seyboth Wild (24) 7-5, 7-5 to move into the third round in Shanghai. Medvedev will next face Matteo Arnaldi (23) who earlier defeated Zachary Svajda (21).

Tomas Machac (23) and Wu Yibing (24) also advanced.

13:13 CET - Days after his remarkable tournament win in Tokyo, Arthur Fils (20) has been stunned in the first round in Shanghai, losing 6-7(4), 6-7(5) to Roberto Carballes Baena (31). Fatigue surely set in for the young Frenchman.

12:17 CET - Ugo Humbert (26) is through in Shanghai with a 6-3, 6-2 win over compatriot Arthur Cazaux (22).

12:11 CET - Upset! Top seed Aryan Sabalenka (26) has been beaten in Beijing, losing 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 to Karolina Muchova (28), who moves into the semi-finals.

11:50 CET - Some big news has just dropped, with world number one Iga Swiatek (23) announcing that she's parting ways with her coach of three years.

Read more here

10:35 CET - Frenchman Gael Monfils (38) has dumped out the seeded Sebastian Baez (23), beating the Argentinean 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in Shanghai.

10:09 CET - Shanghai's 10th seed is through with Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) winning 7-6, 6-4 against Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori (34).

08:08 CET - The action is already underway in Shanghai where there's been something of an upset, with 18th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) being beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Alexandre Muller (27). 

Fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov (25) is also out, losing 6-3, 7-5 to 14th seed Ben Shelton (21).

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Muchova stuns Sabalenka to set up Beijing semi-final with home hero Zheng
Editors' Picks: Manchester United facing another test at Villa Park as the NHL returns
Stefanos Tsitsipas gets revenge against Kei Nishikori at Shanghai Masters
World number one Iga Swiatek parts ways with coach Wiktorowski
Jannik Sinner not 'comfortable' as doping case clouds Shanghai campaign
Gauff survives scare to reach China Open semi-finals, Badosa ends Zhang's dream run
Refreshed Carlos Alcaraz raring to go at Shanghai Masters thanks to team events
Carlos Alcaraz says he 'got the joy back' after dramatic Beijing title win
