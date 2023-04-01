Swiatek off to flying start as Poland beat Brazil in season-opening United Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. United Cup WTA - Singles
  4. Swiatek off to flying start as Poland beat Brazil in season-opening United Cup
Swiatek off to flying start as Poland beat Brazil in season-opening United Cup
Updated
Swiatek after her win
Swiatek after her win
Profimedia
Iga Swiatek (22) put down a marker for 2024 as the world number one thumped Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) 6-2, 6-2 in the United Cup mixed team tournament on Saturday before Hubert Hurkacz (26) handed Poland an unassailable 2-0 lead against Brazil.

Swiatek ended last season with 11 straight wins to lift the China Open and WTA Finals trophies and reclaim the top spot from Aryna Sabalenka, and she showed no signs of rust against Haddad Maia in a rematch of their French Open semi-final.

She cruised through the opening set in typically dominant style and went up 4-1 in the next after an early wobble on serve, before ending WTA Elite Trophy champion Haddad Maia's seven-match winning streak.

Swiatek said she hoped to be stronger in the new year after enjoying the most "peaceful" off-season in a long time.

"In 2020 I won my first slam so it was all pretty hectic. I wasn't focusing on tennis and the right things. I needed to get back on the right path," Swiatek said.

"After 2021 I changed coaches, so a different challenge. Last year I felt like the whole world was watching. I feel like I've gotten used to this kind of position. I could really just focus on practising and resting."

Hurkacz handed Brazil their second defeat in Group A of the $10 million tournament featuring 18 countries when he defeated Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3.

The Netherlands beat Norway 2-1 in Sydney as captain Wesley Koolhof and Demi Schuurs defeated Casper Ruud and Ulrikke Eikeri 7-6(5), 7-5 in the mixed doubles decider.

Ruud earlier levelled up the Group F tie at 1-1 beating Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-4 with an aggressive performance after Arantxa Rus gave the Dutch a fast start getting past Malene Helgo 7-6(4), 6-1.

"That's the goal," former world number two Ruud said of his plans for a bolder approach in the 2024 season.

"Last year I was too defensive, running too much."

Defending champions the United States will be in action against Britain on Sunday before Novak Djokovic begins his final preparations for a tilt at an 11th Australian Open title when Serbia play China.

Zhang Zhizhen warmed up for his encounter against the world number one with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 win over the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka before Zheng Qinwen settled the Group E tie by stunning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.

Germany also beat Italy 2-1 as Alexander Zverev overcame Lorenzo Sonego 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 before partnering the returning Angelique Kerber to down Sonego and Angelica Moratelli 6-3, 6-0.

Jasmine Paolini earlier shook off cramps to earn a 6-4, 7-5 win over Kerber, who played her first singles match in 18 months after a maternity break and is preparing for the opening Grand Slam of 2024 starting on January 14th.

Mentions
TennisSwiatek IgaHaddad Maia BeatrizHurkacz HubertSeyboth Wild ThiagoKerber AngeliqueZverev AlexanderUnited Cup WTA - SinglesUnited Cup ATP - SinglesUnited Cup Mixed DoublesRuud CasperSonego LorenzoSabalenka ArynaGriekspoor TallonEikeri UlrikkeHelgo MaleneKoolhof WesleyRus ArantxaSchuurs DemiDjokovic NovakLehecka JiriMoratelli AngelicaPaolini JasmineVondrousova MarketaZhang ZhizhenZheng Qinwen
Related Articles
Britain and Spain make winning starts at United Cup as new season begins
Zheng Qinwen upsets Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova at United Cup
Updated
Novak Djokovic still the man but youngsters of the new generation knocking on the door
Show more
Tennis
Novak Djokovic relishing being back in his 'happy place' Australia
Fiery Andrey Rublev aims to 'be nicer' as he targets tennis top four
Andy Murray longs for chance to play against Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic again
Defending Olympic gold the top priority for Alexander Zverev in 2024
'Reborn' Emma Raducanu aiming to reignite career on injury return
Dominic Thiem advances in Brisbane after snake holds up qualifying match
New mum Naomi Osaka's love for tennis rekindled as she makes comeback
Aryna Sabalenka insists on room for improvement ahead of Australian Open defence
Most Read
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Turkish Super Cup final postponed after row between clubs and Saudi organisers
Pochettino says 'crazy to think' he won't be involved in Chelsea's January transfer window
Football Tracker: Top-drawer Premier League and Serie A action wraps up year in style

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings