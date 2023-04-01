Ram and Salisbury win record third straight US Open doubles title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Doubles
  4. Ram and Salisbury win record third straight US Open doubles title
Ram and Salisbury win record third straight US Open doubles title
Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury lift the trophy after winning in three sets
Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury lift the trophy after winning in three sets
Reuters
Rajeev Ram (39) and Joe Salisbury (31) rallied from a set down to beat Rohan Bopanna (43) and Matthew Ebden (35) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday to win an Open-era record third straight US Open men's doubles title.

The pair dropped their rackets and embraced in the middle of the court after Ebden's return landed in the net on match point to complete the comeback and extend their winning streak at Flushing Meadows to 18 matches.

Bopanna and Ebden dominated the first set, breaking serve in the opening game of the match and capturing it with a love hold.

They appeared to be carrying the momentum into the second set when Bopanna raced across the court and ripped a one-handed backhand winner down the line in the third game.

But Ram raised his level from there and the duo finally broke serve when Bopanna's forehand sailed long for a 4-2 second set lead before they levelled the contest at a set a piece with an ace from Ram out wide.

Bopanna's aggressive forehand landed wide to hand Ram and Salisbury a break and a 3-2 lead in the decider that they would not relinquish on a hot and humid day at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The American Ram and Briton Salisbury are the first men's doubles team to win three straight US Open men's doubles titles in the Open era. The last team to accomplish the feat was Tom Bundy and Maurice McLoughlin from 1912-1914.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisRam RajeevSalisbury JoeBopanna RohanEbden MatthewUS Open ATP - DoublesUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Alcaraz and Djokovic on course for another Slam showdown
Climate protesters halt US Open semi-finals
Sabalenka fights back to snuff out home hopes of all-American final
Updated
Show more
Tennis
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
Home favourite Gauff ready to derail Sabalenka in US Open final
Gauff sticks up for activists after US Open protest
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic into US Open final after defeating Shelton
Gauff beats Muchova to reach US Open final
Medvedev and Shelton determined to play US Open spoilers
Most Read
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
Spain visit Georgia in shadow of ongoing Rubiales scandal
Germany score massive upset over US in World Cup semis
Ghana, Angola & Tanzania qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings