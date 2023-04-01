Dominic Thiem beats Alexander Bublik for first win at a Grand Slam since 2021

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Dominic Thiem beats Alexander Bublik for first win at a Grand Slam since 2021
Dominic Thiem beats Alexander Bublik for first win at a Grand Slam since 2021
Thiem overcame Bublik in the first round
Thiem overcame Bublik in the first round
Reuters
Dominic Thiem (29) savoured his first Grand Slam match win since 2021 at his happiest hunting ground on Monday, as the injury-plagued former US Open champion downed Kazakh Alexander Bublik (26) to reach the second round.

Thiem broke the Grand Slam stranglehold of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic by winning the 2020 title in New York but a wrist injury the following year sidelined him for months and other niggles meant his ranking slipped to 352nd.

The Austrian, now ranked number 81, has endured a dismal run at the majors since reaching the Australian Open fourth round two years ago and said beating Bublik 6-3 6-2 6-4 felt special.

"Yeah, it was a very good match basically from the first moment on. It's a pretty special victory, because it's the first since 2-1/2 years in Grand Slams," Thiem told reporters.

"I think, I don't know, six or seven Grand Slams without a match win. So it's great. Especially here at the US Open with all the past and all the memories I have here."

Thiem said he had slowly regained full strength in his wrist but rediscovering his confidence proved to be a challenge after his return in March 2022.

"The physical trust is there. Since the injury I've played many tournaments. I did many practice sessions. I really also gave a lot of load on the wrist again. It's completely fine," said Thiem, who meets American Ben Shelton next.

"The mental side wasn't easy to restore. Wasn't doing the same job I was used to before the injury, that wasn't easy.

"With every success, every match, especially with bigger successes or better weeks like I had in Austria when I played my first finals or also here ... it helps a lot on the mental side and to get full trust again in the wrist."

Mentions
TennisUS Open ATP - SinglesThiem DominicBublik AlexanderUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Former North Carolina student's joy at first US Open win dampened by campus shooting
Djokovic and Wozniacki make winning returns to US Open, Gauff survives scare
Roberto Carballes Baena hands Holger Rune shock first-round exit at US Open
Updated
Show more
Tennis
Maria Sakkari may take a 'break' from tennis after early exit at US Open
Coco Gauff slams officiating after stormy US Open win over Laura Siegemund
Starstruck Elena Rybakina on the mend at US Open after opening round win
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic makes steady start to US Open, Alcaraz looking to do the same
Eighth seed Maria Sakkari stunned by Rebeka Masarova in US Open first round
Iga Swiatek crushes Rebecca Peterson to begin US Open title defence in style
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham in talks to sign Johnson, Bayern pushing for Chalobah
Furore over Spanish kiss grows as prosecutors launch probe against Rubiales
Djokovic eyeing 24th Grand Slam title and number one ranking as US Open gets underway
Football Tracker: Inter win in Sardinia, Atletico destroy Rayo Vallecano

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |