Britain's Neal Skupski wins Wimbledon doubles with Wesley Koolhof

Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof lift their trophies on Centre Court
Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof lift their trophies on Centre Court
Reuters
Centre Court fans celebrated a home champion as Neal Skupski (33) and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof (34) won the Wimbledon men's doubles title with a 6-4 6-4 win against Spain-Argentina duo Marcel Granollers (37) and Horacio Zeballos (38) on Saturday.

A clash lasting little more than an hour ended with Koolhof holding serve to love.

Skupski, who collapsed to the ground after match point, is the first British man to win the men's doubles at Wimbledon since Jonathan Marray played alongside Frederick Nielson in 2012.

Skupski adds the men's doubles crown to the mixed doubles titles he won in 2021 and 2022.

It was the second time that Granollers and Zeballos had fallen at the final hurdle at Wimbledon, having been beaten in 2021 by Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

