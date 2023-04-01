Tsitsipas brothers ousted by French teenagers in first round of Wimbledon

Tsitsipas brothers ousted by French teenagers in first round of Wimbledon
Reuters
Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) and his younger brother Petros (22) finally got a chance to finish off their first-round Wimbledon doubles match that started on Friday but, unfortunately for the Greek duo, their day out on Sunday proved to be short and not very sweet.

Stranded at one set apiece when they were called off court on day five of the championships, the Greek duo emerged second best after they were beaten 6-7(3) 6-4 6-2 by French teenagers Arthur Fils and Luca Van Assche.

The players were denied a chance to resume the match on Saturday because soon after Tsitsipas had finished his obligations in the singles draw, where he beat Serbia's Laslo Djere to reach the last 16, rain came pelting down over the All England Club.

The players were afforded a promotion from the far-flung confines of Court 16 to Court Three for the resumption and the Tsitsipas brothers struck first by taking a 2-0 lead in the third set under the watchful eye of their father and coach Apostolos.

It is unlikely Apostolos would have approved of what he saw next as the young French duo then streaked through to win the next six games, ending the Tsitsipas challenge with a volley winner.

While 19-year-olds Fils and Van Assche celebrated with a leaping chest bump, the Tsitsipas brothers had to make do with the look of irritation they were given by dad Apostolos.

