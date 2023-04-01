Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has no regrets over failed underarm serve at Wimbledon

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has no regrets over failed underarm serve at Wimbledon
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has no regrets over failed underarm serve at Wimbledon
Davidovich Fokina is ranked 31 in the world
Davidovich Fokina is ranked 31 in the world
Reuters
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) insisted he had no regrets after his decision to serve underarm when just two points from a place in the Wimbledon last 16 spectacularly backfired on Saturday.

The Spaniard opted for the unorthodox tactic at 8-8 in the fifth set tiebreaker against sixth seed Holger Rune (20).

But the Dane spotted the move, sprinted forward and unleashed a forehand winner to go to match point.

A disconsolate Davidovich Fokina then buried a service return in the net, allowing Rune to celebrate a 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) victory.

Davidovich Fokina, the 31st seed, had already squandered two match points in the 10th game of the decider.

Asked if he would make the same decision on serving underarm again, he said: "Why not? It was just another serve.

"I don't regret anything. I'm happy for this match that I did because I was struggling on grass and how I played today I convinced myself that I have a lot of things in myself."

Rune fired 19 aces in his haul of 61 winners during the four-hour third-round encounter.

As well as saving match points, he also recovered from 6-2 and 8-5 down in the fifth-set breaker.

Rune described Davidovich Fokina's rush of blood as "crazy".

"That was very unexpected but in a way, it was nice because he was serving really well during the match," he said.

"It's pressure because imagine I missed that one. That would feel awful."

Rune admitted, however, that he would never have taken such a risk at a crucial point of the match.

"I wouldn't do it, but every player has a different style. If he made it, it would have been the right shot.

"I would trust my serve and go big like I did in the match points I saved."

For Davidovich Fokina, it was a second successive nightmare exit from the All England Club.

Twelve months ago, he was penalised for ball abuse at 7/9 down in the fifth-set breaker against Jiri Vesely and lost the match.

He received a point penalty, which gave Vesely victory.Rune will face either Frances Tiafoe or Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the quarter-finals.

That match was halted because of rain on Saturday with Dimitrov having taken a two-set lead.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesDavidovich Fokina AlejandroRune HolgerDimitrov GrigorVesely JiriTiafoe FrancesWimbledon 2023
Related Articles
American Frances Tiafoe rides pinpoint serve into third round over Dominic Stricker
Holger Rune seals stunning victory as Davidovich Fokina's underarm serve gamble fails
Denmark's Holger Rune dazzles as he beats Roberto Carlos Baena on way to third round
Show more
Tennis
Matteo Berrettini back in business after powering past Alexander Zverev
Elena Rybakina on fire as she suffocates Katie Boulter in 57 brutal minutes
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz gets confidence boost from Nicolas Jarry test at Wimbledon
Jabeur takes rain check as she reaches Wimbledon last 16 with comeback win against Andreescu
Classy Carlos Alcaraz toughs it out to reach Wimbledon last 16 over Nicolas Jarry
Updated
Sabalenka back in the groove in third round straight sets win against Blinkova
Stefanos Tsitsipas finally earns a breather after beating Laslo Djere to reach last 16
Daniil Medvedev defeats friend Marton Fucsovics at Wimbledon despite slow start
Updated
Petra Kvitova stays on track for third Wimbledon title after Natalija Stevanovic victory
Haddad Maia beats Cirstea in nick of time before rain sets in for afternoon
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: De Gea leaves United, Paris Saint-Germain sign Lee Kang-in
Immense Novak Djokovic cruises past Stanislas Wawrinka minutes before Wimbledon curfew
Jones and Trafford lead England to Euro U21 glory as Spain miss last-gasp penalty
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka, Alcaraz and Jabeur through, Rybakina trounces Boulter

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |