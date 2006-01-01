Daniil Medvedev sees off Jan-Lennard Struff to reach fourth round

Daniil Medvedev sees off Jan-Lennard Struff to reach fourth round

Daniil Medvedev celebrates after winning his third round clash
Daniil Medvedev celebrates after winning his third round clashReuters
Last year's Wimbledon semi-finalist Daniil Medvedev (28) endured lengthy rain delays and a fightback from unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff (34) for a 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(3) victory to reach the fourth round on Saturday.

The match had ground to a halt a day earlier after Medvedev cruised through the opening two sets and surrendered the third, but the Russian returned to the roofless Court Two on another soggy day and held his nerve to prevail.

A backhand winner on matchpoint in the fourth-set tiebreak settled the clash, as Medvedev booked a meeting with Bulgarian 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Medvedev made a blistering start to the match winning the opening five games before Struff got on the board thanks to an unforced error, as the fifth-seeded Russian easily closed out the first set with a fiery ace.

World number 41 Struff's chances of a second victory over Medvedev in their seventh tour-level meeting faded further after he lost three straight games towards the end of the second set, having gone toe to toe with his opponent.

With dark clouds hovering in the air, Struff rekindled his hopes by winning a see-sawing third set where Medvedev's level suddenly dipped, before rain stopped two games into the fourth and frustrated the duo again on a stop-start Saturday.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
Top seed Iga Swiatek dumped out of Wimbledon by Putintseva
Alex Zverev suffers injury scare but holds off Cameron Norrie to reach round four
Svitolina ends Jabeur's Wimbledon dream in third round after emotional defeat
Wang defeats tearful Dart in Wimbledon third round
Murray's Wimbledon career over as Raducanu pulls out of mixed doubles
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic in late action as Jabeur and Swiatek both knocked out
Swiatek faces 'gangster' threat as Djokovic feels need for speed at Wimbledon
Gauff ends British qualifier Kartal's run to reach last 16 at Wimbledon
Jannik Sinner flattens Miomir Kecmanovic to reach Wimbledon fourth round
