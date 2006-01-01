Dimitrov injury sends Medvedev through to Wimbledon quarter-finals

Tenth-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (33) pulled out injured in the first set of his fourth round tie against Daniil Medvedev (28) at Wimbledon on Sunday after a lengthy treatment break.

Medvedev, seeded fifth, will now meet top seed Jannick Sinner in the quarter-finals. The Russian has a 6-5 head-to-head lead over the Italian world No.1 but has lost their last five matches.

Dimitrov looked in good form, racing to a 3-0 lead in the match, before Medvedev broke back.

The Bulgarian then slipped on Court One, carrying on for a couple of games that Medvedev won before taking a medical time out after the seventh.

He returned briefly but could not move well and called it a day after the eighth game during which Medvedev served three aces.