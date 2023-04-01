Jannik Sinner stops Roman Safiullin to move into first Wimbledon semi-final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Jannik Sinner stops Roman Safiullin to move into first Wimbledon semi-final
Jannik Sinner stops Roman Safiullin to move into first Wimbledon semi-final
Jannik Sinner became the third Italian male to reach final four at Wimbledon
Jannik Sinner became the third Italian male to reach final four at Wimbledon
Reuters
Eighth seed Jannik Sinner (21) broke new ground at Wimbledon on Tuesday as the Italian powered into the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time with a 6-4 3-6 6-2 6-2 win over big-hitting Russian Roman Safiullin (25).

Sinner has made the most of a favourable draw at the grasscourt major this year and became the first man to reach the final four without taking on a top 50 opponent since both Boris Becker and Pete Sampras did so in 1995.

The win also meant Sinner became only the third Italian man to make the Wimbledon semis after Nicola Pietrangeli and Matteo Berrettini (27) but he had to overcome a wobble against the inspired Safiullin midway through the contest.

After a high-octane start by both players under the roof on a sometimes slippery Court One, Sinner broke for a 5-4 lead with a barrage of big shots from the baseline and comfortably held serve in the next game to go a set up on Safiullin.

World number 92 Safiullin did not let his optimism dip after surrendering his serve early in the second set and the Wimbledon debutant reeled off five games in a row from 1-3 down to draw level in the match.

The slightly-built Sinner continued to exhibit superb ball-striking en route to winning the next set in 34 minutes and the contest was effectively over after he broke for a 4-2 lead in the fourth set, which he won when Safiullin sent a shot wide.

Up next for Sinner is a meeting with holder Novak Djokovic (36) or seventh seed Andrey Rublev (25).

Mentions
TennisSinner JannikSafiullin RomanBerrettini MatteoDjokovic NovakRublev AndreyWimbledon ATP - SinglesWimbledon 2023
Related Articles
Djokovic to face Cachin in Wimbledon opener, Rybakina up against Rogers
Wimbledon 2023 power rankings: Djokovic poised for 24th title but who might stop him?
Alcaraz and Rune Wimbledon clash an appetiser for tasty future rivalry
Show more
Tennis
Novak Djokovic relieved to survive Andrey Rublev 'dogfight' and reach Wimbledon semis
Andrey Rublev grateful for Wimbledon support and wants end to 'terrible' Ukraine situation
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina has no time to lose ahead of Wimbledon semi-final
Deadly Djokovic repels Rublev in four sets to reach semi-finals
Updated
Jannik Sinner embracing improved physicality and top-10 mentality in Grand Slam push
Revenge and date with destiny on Ons Jabeur's mind ahead of Elena Rybakina rematch
Phone call home helps Marketa Vondrousova will to win
Caroline Wozniacki 'hitting as well as ever' ahead of comeback after three-year break
Top seed Iga Swiatek toppled by Elina Svitolina in Wimbledon quarter-finals
Updated
Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova beats Jessica Pegula to reach Wimbledon semis
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United close in on Onana, Milinkovic-Savic set for Al-Hilal
Aryna Sabalenka wants shield from 'hate' after Victoria Azarenka booing
Alcaraz and Djokovic still on collision course, Rybakina into Wimbledon quarter-finals
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |