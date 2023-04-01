Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune: The Next Gen battle at Wimbledon

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon WTA - Singles
  4. Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune: The Next Gen battle at Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune: The Next Gen battle at Wimbledon
Holger Rune and Carlos Alcaraz
Holger Rune and Carlos Alcaraz
Profimedia
In the match between the two young superstars of world tennis, Carlos Alcaraz (20) will go in as favourite. But whatever the predictions say, it is far from a foregone conclusion. Holger Rune (20) has the weapons to challenge the Spaniard, even though in a number of ways, the pair are quite similar.

The future of tennis is here. Alcaraz and Rune, two young guns in the world's top 10 (Alcaraz ranked first and Rune sixth) meet in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. The two have a lot in common: apart from being born a week apart - Rune on April 23rd 2003 and Alcaraz on May 5th. They are both explosive and love to dominate in all parts of the court, but do the most damage from the baseline.

Carlos Alcaraz
AFP

Going back in time, the two are only slightly older than Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi when they met in New York in 1990. The two Americans made tennis history, and the same is to be expected from this pair.

The Spaniard is already a Grand Slam winner, clinching the US Open last year to go alongside his four ATP Masters 1000 titles. Rune won his first Masters 1000 last November in Paris, beating five Top 10 opponents, including Alcaraz, who retired with an abdominal injury with the Dane leading 6-3 6-6.

Youth battles

Alcaraz and Rune, if similar tennis-wise - with the Spaniard perhaps being more technical - are characteristically a little different. Alcaraz brings aggression on the court and is often more astute than the Dane, who is sometimes criticised for over-the-top behaviour.

Alcaraz vs Rune H2H
Flashscore/AFP

'To come here and play a quarter-final together is something great for tennis,' said Alcaraz. "Of course with Holger, we played in many tournaments when we were 12 years old. We grew up together, passing all categories, playing big tournaments, so to play a quarter-final in a Grand Slam against him is something great and something I will be happy about."

Rune's thoughts are the same: "It's great. It's a great feeling. It shows that the young players are doing a great job. To be able to play a quarter-final against a player of the same age as you, at the top of the rankings, is a great feeling. I can't wait to play this match."

The technical challenge

Asked what he would steal from Rune, Alcaraz said the Dane's backhand, while Rune would like the Spaniard's drop-shot forehand. In the last ten matches played, Alcaraz has one loss - against Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros, while Rune has lost two against Casper Ruud and Alex de Minaur at Queen's.

Rune vs De Minaur highlights
Flashscore

The same De Minaur was later destroyed by Alcaraz in the final. It could mean something but also nothing.

Alcaraz vs De Minaur highlights
Flashscore

On the most famous green lawn in tennis, Rune has so far recorded more aces, 45 to 31, while in the other statistics, they are almost even in everything: points won on the first serve (79% and 78%) and with the second (57% versus 54%). 

The two Next Gen phenoms got this far by beating two grass veterans in the round of 16. Carlos Alcaraz beat Matteo Berrettini in four sets, and Holger Rune did the same against Grigor Dimitrov. Both won their match after losing the first set.

Not a match with a foregone conclusion

Despite the Spaniard being favoured, it will surely not be as simple as expected. It will not be a walkover for Alcaraz, and a long match is to be expected. Both know each other well, both are not afraid of each other and both will have their chances in this match.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon WTA - SinglesAlcaraz CarlosRune HolgerWimbledon 2023
Related Articles
Alcaraz and Djokovic still on collision course, Rybakina into Wimbledon quarter-finals
Alcaraz passes test at Wimbledon, Rybakina on fire and Medvedev, Tsitsipas progress
Djokovic to face Cachin in Wimbledon opener, Rybakina up against Rogers
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz v Rune and rematch of 2022 women's final taking place at Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic relieved to survive Andrey Rublev 'dogfight' and reach Wimbledon semis
Andrey Rublev grateful for Wimbledon support and wants end to 'terrible' Ukraine situation
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina has no time to lose ahead of Wimbledon semi-final
Deadly Djokovic repels Rublev in four sets to reach semi-finals
Updated
Jannik Sinner embracing improved physicality and top-10 mentality in Grand Slam push
Revenge and date with destiny on Ons Jabeur's mind ahead of Elena Rybakina rematch
Phone call home helps Marketa Vondrousova will to win
Caroline Wozniacki 'hitting as well as ever' ahead of comeback after three-year break
Top seed Iga Swiatek toppled by Elina Svitolina in Wimbledon quarter-finals
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United close in on Onana, Milinkovic-Savic set for Al-Hilal
Top seed Iga Swiatek toppled by Elina Svitolina in Wimbledon quarter-finals
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Deadly Djokovic repels Rublev in four sets to reach semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |