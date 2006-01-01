Rybakina overpowers in dominant straight sets win against Wozniacki

Rybakina overpowers in dominant straight sets win against Wozniacki

Rybakina celebrates
Rybakina celebratesReuters
Elena Rybakina (25) overpowered former world number one Caroline Wozniacki (33) to blast her way into the Wimbledon fourth round on Saturday, dropping just one game in a brutal display.

The opening set went by in a flash as Rybakina came out firing on all cylinders and only a short mid-match break while the Court One roof was slid across slowed her down.

Playing at the grasscourt major for the first time in five years after coming out of retirement following the birth of her two children, Wozniacki offered a little more resistance when play resumed.

But she never looked like turning the tide against the 2022 champion.

The Moscow-born Kazakh fired down nine aces and struck 36 winners in 57 minutes of one-sided action and appears to have her eyes fixed firmly on a second Wimbledon title.

She is in the fourth round for the fourth successive year where she will face 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya.

Check out the match scorecard here

Mentions
