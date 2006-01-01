Sun shines to rain on Raducanu parade at Wimbledon

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon WTA - Singles
  4. Sun shines to rain on Raducanu parade at Wimbledon

Sun shines to rain on Raducanu parade at Wimbledon

Lulu Sun and Emma Raducanu meet at the net after their match
Lulu Sun and Emma Raducanu meet at the net after their matchReuters
The flickering hope that Emma Raducanu's (21) renaissance could last the distance at Wimbledon was snuffed out in a fourth-round reality check against 123rd-ranked qualifier Lulu Sun (23), who knocked out Britain's last player standing 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 on Sunday.

Sun, who will now face Croatia's Donna Vekic in the quarter-finals, showed ice-cool composure and unflappable bravery to outplay the 2021 US Open champion in front of a pumped-up home crowd on Centre Court.

"It was a great match. I really dug deep to get the win," Sun said in a teary on-court interview.

"I really had to fight tooth and nail because she was obviously going to run for every ball and fight until the end. I don’t even have the words right now."

Raducanu, who had shown glimpses of her best form over the opening week at the All England Club, looked once again a shadow of the player whose stunning triumph as a qualifier at Flushing Meadows nearly three years ago stunned the sport.

From the start, Raducanu seemed off the pace, almost sleepy in comparison to the high-energy Sun, whose ground strokes had far more zip and penetration.

By contrast Raducanu's forehand seemed to lack its usual fizz and she seemed to fear releasing the handbrake, perhaps because every time she did, she was frequently off target.

She seemed unable to build any sustained pressure on the unflappable and indefatigable Sun, whose level rarely dipped below a ferocious intensity.

Emma Raducanu during a medical timeout in the third set
Emma Raducanu during a medical timeout in the third setReuters

New Zealand's Sun was superior in all departments racing into a 3-0 lead in the opening set with a double break before comfortably holding off a Raducanu fightback with another break to claim the opener.

The Briton was clinging on for dear life after that, but managed to take the match into a decider with a decisive break in the final game of the second set, yet that was as close as she got to turning the match on its head.

After a nasty fall and some lengthy treatment, Raducanu was broken in the first game of the third set and again as Sun took a 5-2 lead.

Raducanu staved off one match point but Sun would not be denied, smacking a forehand winner to earn another and wrapping up victory when the Briton hit a return long.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon WTA - SinglesRaducanu EmmaSun LuluVekic DonnaWimbledon 2024
Related Articles
Alcaraz faces piano man at Wimbledon as Raducanu carries home hopes
On fire Raducanu dumps out Sakkari in straight sets to reach Wimbledon last 16
Relentless Emma Raducanu storms into Wimbledon third round with dominant win
Show more
Tennis
Emma Navarro turfs out Coco Gauff from Wimbledon following all-American duel
Tommy Paul sets up Alcaraz showdown with win over Bautista Agut
Dimitrov injury sends Medvedev through to Wimbledon quarter-finals
Top seed Sinner battles past Shelton into Wimbledon quarter-finals
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz repels Ugo Humbert assault to reach quarter-finals
Paolini reaches Wimbledon quarters after tearful Keys retires injured
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Gauff shocked by Navarro in late night duel as Sinner beats Shelton
Updated
Confident Alcaraz faces aggressive Humbert in Wimbledon's fourth round
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Van de Beek heading to Girona, Olise having Bayern medical
Alcaraz faces piano man at Wimbledon as Raducanu carries home hopes
Paolini reaches Wimbledon quarters after tearful Keys retires injured
EURO 2024 Tracker: Dutch into semi-finals after second-half turnaround against Turkey

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings