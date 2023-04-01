Thrilling Turkey continue to shine as they shock Euro hosts Germany

Turkey continued their impressive form heading into next summer’s UEFA Euro finals with a superb 3-2 friendly victory over Germany at the Olympiastadion, earning the Crescent Stars a first H2H triumph since 2005.

Taking the reins for just the third time as Germany’s new manager, Julian Nagelsmann threw a curve ball with his team selection, opting for Kai Havertz in an unconventional left-back role. That decision, however, was immediately vindicated within five minutes, when Leroy Sane broke the offside trap to square the ball across to Havertz, who tucked a close-range finish into the bottom-left corner.

Having failed to keep a single clean sheet across their last eight internationals (W2, D2, L4), Germany knew a second goal was needed, and Sané fired a dangerous effort narrowly wide of the target as the hosts took control of the contest.

Looking to win on German soil in a H2H match for just the second time in history, Turkey gradually improved as the first half progressed, and Vincenzo Montella’s men were level in the 38th minute.

Abdulkerim Bardakcı released Ferdi Kadioglu with an inch-perfect lofted pass, and the Fenerbahce midfielder took a couple of touches to compose himself before drilling a fierce strike into the top corner beyond Kevin Trapp.

Armed with the momentum, the visitors completed an impressive turnaround on the stroke of HT, when 18-year-old Kenan Yıldız latched onto Kaan Ayhan’s delivery and finished with aplomb via the woodwork.

Undeterred, Germany emerged after the restart with a renewed focus, and were soon back on level terms, as Niclas Füllkrug finished clinically in the box after superb work from Florian Wirtz.

The visitors came within inches of immediately restoring their lead when Salih Ozcan fired against the post, but there was to be denying Yusuf Sarı with 20 minutes remaining, as the substitute tucked home from the spot following a handball from Havertz in the box.

Keen to salvage something from the match, Germany went in pursuit of a late equaliser, but it was Turkey who emerged victorious, extending their impressive form to just one defeat in seven matches (W5, D1), while inflicting a first defeat on Nagelsmann’s new-look side.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ferdi Kadioglu (Turkey)

