Tom Sykes sent world number two Luke Humphries crashing out of the Grand Slam of Darts courtesy of a final-leg thriller to book a place in the quarter-finals of a major for the first time in his career.

Sykes, who was ranked 81st in the world coming into the tournament but has since risen to 75th, raced out the blocks to take a 4-0 lead after breaking an out-of-sorts Humphries twice in succession early on.

Humphries had looked uncomfortable throughout, with the commentators revealing the 31-year-old was dealing with a trapped nerve that was making throwing difficult, but he nevertheless roared back to win six of the next seven legs for a 6-5 advantage.

But Sykes then wrestled the initiative back, getting to 9-7 and within one leg of a monumental victory, before Humphries won back-to-back legs to take the match into a winner-takes-all decider in the 19th leg.

Humphries appeared to have won it at the death when he took out a pair of triple 18s to leave just double 10 to win it. However, the final dart ended up agonisingly on the wrong side of the wire, and Sykes duly stepped up to take out double 18 with his first dart to secure the biggest victory of his career.

The result came just a day after two-time winner and defending champion Luke Litter was sent packing by Jermaine Wattimena in another seismic shock that now leaves the tournament wide open.

"I was a bit nervous, but obviously I thought the game was over when I turned around and saw Luke hit the first treble 18 there, and hit the second one and then wired it," Sykes told Sky Sports.

"I was so cold on that last one. I just thought, just hit it first out, no messing about, and get into it. And I did. I'm just riding a wave at the minute. I'm not really bothered who I play. I'll just come back up here and we'll see what happens."

Up next Sykes will play Michael van Gerwen, after the Dutchman beat James Wade 10-8 in the final match of the night.

Earlier in the evening, Nathan Aspinall beat Gabriel Clemens 10-7 to set up a quarter-final against Gian van Veen, who saw off Germany's Martin Schindler by the same scoreline.

"I think the crowd is going to be behind Nathan because Nathan is such a fantastic player and everyone loves him. Even I love him," Van Veen told Sky Sports.

"He's a fantastic player. We had so many tense battles in the past on the European tours as well. So hopefully it's going to be a close game. I'm looking forward to it."

Catch up on all the match stats with Flashscore here.