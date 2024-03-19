Toni Kroos relaxed about new deal with Real Madrid and Germany comeback

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Toni Kroos relaxed about new deal with Real Madrid and Germany comeback
Toni Kroos relaxed about new deal with Real Madrid and Germany comeback
Kroos during a press conference
Kroos during a press conference
Profimedia
Germany midfielder Toni Kroos (34), who has returned to the national team after coming out of a three-year international retirement, did not rule out staying on past Euro 2024 while also eyeing a new deal with club Real Madrid.

Kroos, a 2014 World Cup winner with 106 caps, announced his comeback last month and was included in Julian Nagelsmann's squad for friendly matches against France on March 23rd and the Netherlands three days later as they prepare for the tournament on home soil in June.

"I have not really given it too much thought as the decision concerned the tournament before us," he told a press conference on Tuesday when asked about playing for Germany after the tournament as well.

"I need to first clear the issue of my (club) contract. I don't have one for next season."

The midfielder's contract with Real runs out at the end of the current campaign but Kroos said he had also extended his previous deal late in the season and there were no problems with the club.

"There are no issues whatsoever. My relationship with the club is too good to have any issues. Both sides are relaxed. The club is having a good season and so am I. I hope we will find a satisfactory solution," he said.

Kroos in Germany training
Profimedia

Kroos has been at Real for a decade and has won four Champions League titles among other trophies. He also won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2013.

His return to the national team comes at a difficult time for Germany, who have been struggling in recent matches under Nagelsmann, who took over in September.

Kroos said his experience could be good for the team.

"At the end of the day, when people come back and have 100 caps to their name it may be a bit different but it is not something bad," Kroos said.

"We have many players with only a few matches and I don't think it is bad when people with some more matches are there.

"It helps a team when three of four people who have played tournaments are there but they still have to be good."

Mentions
FootballKroos ToniReal MadridGermany
Related Articles
Nagelsmann names six newcomers in Germany squad for France and Netherlands friendlies
Toni Kroos announces surprise Germany comeback for Euro 2024 on home soil
Real Madrid's injury woes provide extra motivation in Leipzig, says Ancelotti
Show more
Football
Man United's Kobbie Mainoo drafted into senior England squad for first time
Updated
Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone dies after suffering cardiac arrest
Manchester City to play Barcelona and Chelsea on US pre-season tour
Jon Dahl Tomasson set to begin new Sweden era with Sebastian Larsson in tow
Germany teenager Aleksandar Pavlovic to miss matches against France and Netherlands
What next for the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules?
Jim Ratcliffe admits Manchester United won't sign marquee stars like Jude Bellingham
Inter's Francesco Acerbi facing federation probe over alleged racist comments
Asian champions Qatar shift focus as World Cup qualifiers resume
Most Read
Fenerbahce to consider withdrawing from Super Lig after players attacked
Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching Premier League financial rules
Luis Boa Morte to leave Fulham at end of season to coach Guinea-Bissau
EXCLUSIVE: Nathaniel Adjei opens up on Ghana call-up and the prospect of facing Mbappe

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings