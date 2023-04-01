UEFA confirm Italy and Turkey have requested to merge bids together during Euro 2032

UEFA confirm Italy and Turkey have requested to merge bids together during Euro 2032
Could Italy co-host Euro 2032?
Profimedia
The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have requested to merge their individual bids into one joint bid to host Euro 2032, UEFA said on Friday.

Italy formally submitted a bid in April to host the 2032 European Championship while Turkey also submitted a bid to host the tournament in either 2028 or 2032.

"UEFA will now work with FIGC and TFF to ensure that the documentation to be submitted for their joint bid is compliant with the bidding requirements," European soccer's governing body said in a statement.

If the joint bid does comply with such requirements, it will be submitted to the UEFA Executive Committee on Oct. 10 where the host appointments for 2028 and 2032 will be made, UEFA added.

A joint bid to host the 2028 edition has also been placed by England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Decisions on venues and match schedules will be made at a later stage, UEFA said.

