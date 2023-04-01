Ukraine set to boycott competitions involving Russia as UEFA lifts U-17 ban

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ukraine set to boycott competitions involving Russia as UEFA lifts U-17 ban
Ukraine set to boycott competitions involving Russia as UEFA lifts U-17 ban
Ukraine's Zinchenko in action
Ukraine's Zinchenko in action
Reuters
Ukraine has said it will not play in tournaments involving Russian teams after football European governing body, UEFA, announced plans to reinstate Russia's Under-17 sides to European competitions.

In a statement released late on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) urged UEFA to reconsider its decision and urged other countries not to play against Russian teams.

UEFA decided after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 that all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from participation in its competitions.

But UEFA said on Tuesday that "children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults", and that Russian U-17 sides would be readmitted to UEFA competitions "in the course of this season".

"UAF strongly condemns today's UEFA decision on the return of U-17 teams from the Russian Federation to international competitions," the UAF said, urging UEFA to stick to its blanket ban on Russian teams.

"UAF confirms that we will not take part in any competitions with the participation of Russian teams, and appeal to other UEFA member associations to boycott possible matches with the participation of teams from the Russian Federation, subject to their admission."

It said the return of Russian teams to competitions "in the midst of hostilities conducted by the Russian Federation against Ukraine is groundless and such that it tolerates Russia's aggressive policy."

England's Football Association reacted to UEFA's decision on Tuesday by saying its youth teams would not play against Russia.

The U-17 men's European Championship finals will be held in Cyprus next year, while the women's tournament will take place in Sweden.

Ukraine's sports ministry has barred Ukrainian national sports associations from sending delegations to compete at events where Russians or Belarusians were competing. Belarus let its territory be used as a launchpad for Russia's invasion.

Ukraine's football association subsequently clarified that its senior team would continue to participate in qualifiers for Euro 2024, despite the fact that the Belarusian team is competing in a separate qualifying group.

Mentions
UkraineFootball
Related Articles
Frattesi fires Italy to Euro 2024 qualifying win over Ukraine
Ukraine coach lauds fans for key role in England draw
Lacklustre England stutter to draw against Ukraine
Show more
Football
Ten Hag demands more from Manchester United 's Garnacho after League Cup strike
Montse Tome confident she will remain Spain manager
Osimhen's agent threatens legal action against Napoli after video 'mocks' striker
Millie Bright criticises lack of VAR after England lose to Netherlands
Canada beats Jamaica after 2-1 comeback to clinch Olympic spot
Aitana Bonmati scores twice as Spain outclass Switzerland with 5-0 win
Barcelona held to draw by plucky Mallorca despite late Fermin Lopez goal
Manchester United dismiss Crystal Palace in EFL Cup to ease pressure of criticism
Bayern ease into German Cup second round with 4-0 win at Preussen Muenster
Most Read
Derby Week: Two icons of Israeli sport and two worlds collide in Tel Aviv
Namibia captain Johan Deysel receives hefty ban for Antoine Dupont tackle
Arda Guler's Real Madrid debut delayed further by new injury blow
The Fall of Ajax: How one of the world's best run clubs fell into disarray

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings