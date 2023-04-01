Under-pressure Page 'extremely proud' as Wales beat Latvia

Page is happy with his players
Reuters
Wales coach Robert Page said he was proud of his players after they earned a 2-0 win over Latvia to keep them in the hunt for a place at Euro 2024, a victory which also eased the pressure on the manager after a poor run of results.

Captain Aaron Ramsey scored a first-half penalty for his 100th career goal and substitute David Brooks added another goal in stoppage time in Riga as Wales sealed only their second win in 14 games.

Monday's win moved Wales level on seven points with third-placed Armenia in Group D but they are fourth on goal difference. Croatia, on 10 points from four games, lead the group on goal difference from Turkey, who have played a game more.

"The pressure came from the outside, understandably, but we never questioned it within the group," Page told reporters.

 "I'm extremely proud of the players. I've got a group of players in there who enjoy playing football for me. It feels good, it feels powerful, absolutely - that's a massive compliment to myself from the players.

"Pressure doesn't exist, it is created from outside influence."

Page, who last year became the first man to lead Wales to a World Cup since 1958, said he was not concerned by the "noise" after the team's poor run of results.

Their last win was also against Latvia in a Euro qualifier in Cardiff in March.

"I don't get bogged down with all that," Page said. "That's noise that I don't need. I know I am doing all right.

"I get that we've got to win games of football, of course we have. There's no point playing nice football and coming away from camp without any points."

Wales play Croatia, Armenia and Turkey in their final three Group D games.

