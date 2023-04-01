Vincenzo Montella appointed to replace Stefan Kuntz as Turkey manager

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Vincenzo Montella appointed to replace Stefan Kuntz as Turkey manager
Vincenzo Montella appointed to replace Stefan Kuntz as Turkey manager
Montella has signed a three-year deal
Montella has signed a three-year deal
Reuters
Italian Vincenzo Montella has been named Turkey's new coach by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), after they parted ways with German Stefan Kuntz.

Kuntz's departure this week came after the manager criticised his players following a 4-2 friendly loss to Japan.

Montella, 49, coached Turkish club Adana Demirspor for two years until June this year, having had spells in charge of Italy's AC Milan and Fiorentina and Spain's Sevilla.

Montella will sign a three-year contract with Turkey in a ceremony in Istanbul scheduled for September 27, the TFF said.

Turkey will host Croatia in their next Euro 2024 qualifier on October 12.

Mentions
FootballTurkey
Related Articles
Turkey end cooperation with men's national team coach Kuntz after poor run
Turkish football federation insist manager Kuntz has not been sacked despite reports
Fernandes gives Portugal narrow win over Slovakia
Show more
Football
Spanish players decry 'systematic discrimination' toward women's team
Updated
Europa League roundup: Liverpool come from behind against LASK in opening group match
Europa Conference League roundup: Aston Villa lose five-goal thriller in Poland
Editors' Picks: Derby day arrives as heavyweights collide in the Rugby World Cup
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany ignores Manchester United crisis talk ahead of clash
Edu explains why Arsenal kept faith in Arteta: 'It was our problem, not the coach's'
Perfect Inter take on pointless Empoli as Juve, Milan & Napoli play catch up in Serie A
Out-of-sorts Dortmund desperate for win against Wolfsburg as storm clouds gather
Tottenham's huge improvement under Postecoglou faces acid test at Arsenal
Most Read
Bayern Munich beat Manchester United in seven-goal Champions League clash
Arsenal score four to stroll past PSV on thrilling Champions League return
Bellingham saves Real Madrid against Champions League first-timers Union Berlin
Champions League Team of the Week: Joao Felix in top form, German defenders impress

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings