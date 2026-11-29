Nicolai von Dellingshausen fended off late rallies by Nicolai Hojgaard and ⁠Kiradech Aphibarnrat to become the first German to win the Australian PGA Championship on Sunday, ‌clinching his second title on the DP World Tour at the ‌2027 season opener in Sydney.

Von Dellingshausen, who ‌had a three-shot overnight lead, shook off two nervous ‌bogeys in the final stretch to card a level-par ‌72 in the fourth round. The 33-year-old finished 16-under, two shots ahead of Hojgaard, Aphibarnrat and Haydn Barron, ‌who shared second place.

The win also earned ⁠Von Dellingshausen a spot ‌in the 2027 PGA Championship in May.

"I didn't know (about the ​qualification), good thing I wasn't thinking about it," Von Dellingshausen said with a laugh.

Play was temporarily ​suspended in the morning because of lightning near The Lakes. Once play resumed, Hojgaard dominated the ⁠early action, starting ​the day with two birdies.

The Norwegian, who was tied for 11th after the third round, landed two birdies and two eagles in the last eight holes to ‌move up nine spots, carding a seven-under 65 on the final day.

Thailand's Kiradech struggled with a bogey at the second hole and missed two putting attempts on the fifth, ending the round with a two-under 70.

But it was home favourite Haydn Barron who regaled the crowd, staying bogey-free and hitting three birdies to earn his best finish in ‌a DP World Tour tournament.

Barron's compatriot Cameron Smith ​bounced back from a disappointing third round with ‌four birdies in the last five holes. The former world number two finished two under, tying for 18th place.

Former world number one Adam Scott also fared well, hitting four birdies to tie ⁠for fifth place, ⁠one shot behind the ‌second-placed trio.