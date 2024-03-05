Weekend Highlights: Wissa acrobatics, Wimbledon fairytale and Brazilian tug of war

Each week in our Weekend Highlights feature we look at the best, worst or funniest moments in world football. Today, we have a really varied range of events for you, from an acrobatic strike to an unfortunate own goal and the curious handling of an injured player to a whole host of emotions - both positive and negative.

Goal of the weekend

There was no shortage of great goals over the weekend. Marcus Rashford's superb shot was one to pick out and Lucas Ocampos' 'no look' penalty was also worth mentioning. But in the end we opted for Brentford's Yoane Wissa. The forward player from DR Congo helped turn the tables on Chelsea with a beautiful acrobatic finish.

Underdog of the weekend

The fate of a match is not always decided by the players. We're not hinting at any behind-the-scenes action, it's just that every now and then the turf will have a say in the outcome.

Heidenheim in the Bundesliga proved that. On Saturday, they bravely resisted Frankfurt and lost by a single goal, but if the pitch had been in proper condition, maybe the match would have ended in a draw.

Why? Because Benedikt Gimber's pass wouldn't have skipped over goalkeeper Kevin Muller's foot and ended up in the net.

From social media

Introducing a new sport - Brazilian tug of war! During the weekend match between Fluminense and Botafogo, Yarlen Faustino Augusto, player of the visiting team, was part of this 'mini-game'.

When he got injured in the second half and rolled off the sideline, his teammate Hugo promptly dragged him back onto the pitch. The reason is clear, the visitors were up by one goal at that point and as long as the injured player was on the field, they could stall.

But the reaction of the desperate home team didn't take long, with Martinelli and goalkeeper Felipe Alves taking charge of Yarlen and dragging him back behind the line. While the comical situation prevented the match from stalling, it didn't help Fluminense as Botafogo scored a fourth goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time to seal the win.

Statistic of the weekend

Manchester United led in the Manchester derby after a beautiful Marcus Rashford shot. However, the hosts completed their comeback and the stats suggest that Manchester City were pretty dominant in the 3-1 win. In fact, their shot count was the same as United's percentage of possession - 27.

Manchester derby stats Opta by StatsPerform

Story of the weekend

Even in the fourth tier of English football you can find strained rivalries. A huge grudge exists between clubs AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons, lasting just over 20 years. In 2003, the original Wimbledon FC was relocated to Milton Keynes and renamed despite the uproar of the fans.

Supporters subsequently abandoned the 'artificial' MK Dons and formed their own club, AFC Wimbledon, starting from the bottom of the English football pyramid.

The Wimbledon fairytale wrote another chapter at the weekend, and it was in the derby against the hated Dons. It was looking like the game would end 0-0, but in the fourth minute of stoppage time a pass went through to the feet of Ronan Curtis. The Irish striker, who had barely been on the pitch for a quarter of an hour, decided the game and triggered probably the most emotional celebrations we've seen in a long time.

Photo of the weekend

How do you know the true misery of a football club? When even your own fans turn against you. That's what they're learning at Darmstadt.

"Die Lilien" are bottom in the Bundesliga table, have won only two out of 24 matches and have collected only 13 points. The last straw came at the weekend when they suffered a 6-0 defeat at home to Augsburg.

As the players were apologising profusely in front of the ultras, one of the fans walked right onto the pitch and let everyone know how dissatisfied they were with Darmstadt's poor form in the hope of motivating them ahead of the league's run-in.