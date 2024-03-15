Wijnaldum and Memphis return to Netherlands squad for March friendlies

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Wijnaldum and Memphis return to Netherlands squad for March friendlies
Wijnaldum and Memphis return to Netherlands squad for March friendlies
Memphis scored Atletico's equaliser in their win over Inter
Memphis scored Atletico's equaliser in their win over Inter
Reuters
Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay return to the Netherlands squad for international friendlies with Scotland and Germany this month, while there is a first call-up for Quinten Timber as coach Ronald Koeman assesses his options ahead of Euro 2024.

Former captain Wijnaldum, 33, moved to Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia this season and earns a first call-up since the Nations League finals in June last year. Memphis, 30, has had an injury-hit last 12 months and has not played for the national team since March last year.

Both are stalwarts of the side though and while Memphis was always likely to be called when fit, Wijnaldum's return could be with an eye on adding experience ahead of the Euros in Germany.

Timber, 22, is the twin brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien, who is also a Dutch international but has not been selected for the home game against the Scots in Amsterdam on March 23 and the away trip to Frankfurt in Germany three days later.

Netherlands squad:

Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot (Stade Brest), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Quilindschy Hartman (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

Midfielders: Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Jerdy Schouten (PSV), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Joey Veerman (PSV), Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al-Ettifaq)

Forwards: Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim).

Mentions
FootballWijnaldum GeorginioDepay MemphisTimber QuintenNetherlands
Related Articles
Vinicius condemns racist chants before Atletico Champions League game
Nagelsmann names six newcomers in Germany squad for France and Netherlands friendlies
Former Netherlands player and coach Kees Rijvers dies aged 97
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Bologna, Leipzig and Lyon all in action as weekend gets going
Updated
Rasmus Hojlund could return for Manchester United's FA Cup clash with Liverpool
Klopp says Liverpool's stroll in Europe allowed them to focus on Man United Cup clash
Fantasy Premier League: A limited Gameweek leads to some tough decisions
Hack the Weekend: Wolfsburg and Sevilla face opponents who will cause them problems
Mauricio Pochettino eyes return to Wembley after Chelsea's sleepless night
Radu Dragusin to make first start for Tottenham at Fulham this weekend
Real Madrid file complaint after Vinicius allegedly targeted with racist abuse
Injured De Bruyne to miss Man City's FA Cup clash with Newcastle, Gordon in contention
Ghana re-appoint Otto Addo as head coach following disastrous Cup of Nations
Most Read
Real Madrid and Manchester City to meet in blockbuster Champions League quarter-final
Europa League roundup: Schick heroics marks remarkable Leverkusen comeback to beat Qarabag
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Alcaraz set up semi-final clash, Swiatek and Gauff advance
Marta Kostyuk holds off Anastasia Potapova to reach Indian Wells semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings