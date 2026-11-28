Kyren Wilson recovered from two frames down to beat Fan Zhengyi 6-3 and extend his incredible winning run to 18 matches on the opening day of the UK Championship in York, where defending champion Mark Selby also reached the last 16 with a 6-2 win over Matthew Selt.

Wilson has not lost since a defeat by Michael Holt at the Shenzhen Open on October 1st, a run that has brought him the Northern Ireland Open, International Championship and Champion of Champions titles.

The 2024 world champion and reigning Masters winner needs the UK crown to become the 12th player to complete the career Triple Crown.

Fan took the opening frame after Wilson missed a brown and doubled his lead with a break of 128, only for the eighth seed to reply with runs of 84 and 59 and reach the interval level at 2-2.

An 84 from Fan made it 3-3, but he missed a brown on 40 with the next frame at his mercy and Wilson took the last three, the pick of them a break of 87.

Wilson will face Mark Williams, who beat Stephen Maguire 6-5 after trailing 3-1 at the interval.

Breaks of 51, 101 and 56 put the Welshman 5-3 up and, after Maguire had levelled, a run of 53 settled the decider.

"I hope I play Kyren. He can't win four in a row, surely?" said Williams, the champion in 1999 and 2002.

Selby kicks off title defence

Selby, who beat Judd Trump 10-8 in last year's final, lost a scrappy opening frame and fell 2-1 behind before winning five in a row.

An 87 and a 56 were the highest breaks of the match, and he sealed it on the black after Selt rattled the same ball in the jaws when clearing to force a ninth frame.

"It wasn't great, but I got through, and if you are in the tournament, you can only improve," said Selby, who is still adjusting to a new cue after more than 20 years with his old one.

He will play Chang Bingyu in the second round, after he beat Chinese compatriot Zhou Yuelong 6-5 in a final-frame decider with a composed break of 75.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, the record eight-time champion, begins his campaign against Jack Lisowski when play resumes at 14:00 CET on Sunday, with fourth seed Neil Robertson facing Liam Highfield in the same session.

Judd Trump, beaten by Selby in last year's final, meets Hossein Vafaei at 20:00 CET, when Chris Wakelin also takes on Joe O'Connor.