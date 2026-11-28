The Atlanta Braves re-signed right-hander Tyler Mahle to a two-year, $40 million contract on Saturday.

Mahle, 32, signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the San Francisco Giants in January. He posted a 3-9 record with a 5.13 ERA in 18 appearances (all starts) with the Giants before being dealt in August to the Braves, with whom he went 4-1 with a 1.99 ERA in nine appearances (all starts).

Mahle is 46-56 with a 4.05 ERA and 890 strikeouts over 884 innings in 169 career games (168 starts) with the Cincinnati Reds (2017-22), Minnesota Twins (2023-23), Texas Rangers (2024-25), Giants (2026) and Braves.

His peak workload came in 2021 with the Reds, with 180 innings, 210 strikeouts and a 3.75 ERA over 33 starts.

The Braves also announced the re-signing of utility player Mauricio Dubon to a three-year, $30 million deal on Saturday.