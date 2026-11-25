The Cleveland Guardians signed starting pitcher Foster Griffin to a three-year, $48 million deal on Wednesday.

Griffin, 31, was originally acquired by the Guardians in a trade with the Washington Nationals ahead of this past season's trade deadline.

He went 3-3 in nine starts with the Guardians, posting a 5.19 ERA after giving up 25 earned runs on 55 hits and 15 walks through 43.1 innings with 42 strikeouts.

Griffin was a big trade target at the deadline after pitching a 3.06 ERA with the Nats, posting a stellar 12-3 record in 129.1 innings of work.

This past season was Griffin's first since 2022, after spending three years overseas in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league. Now, he's here officially here to stay as he looks to help the Guardians stay contenders out of the American League Central division.